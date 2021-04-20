Where are you going?
Hopkins Village

Hopkins
Hopkins Village Hopkins Belize
Pier into the Infinite Horizon Hopkins Belize
Hopkins Village Hopkins Belize
Pier into the Infinite Horizon Hopkins Belize

Hopkins Village

Hopkins Village is a coastal escape with a perfect balance of culture, local and international dining, and some of the best accommodation options in the country. Once a remote Garifuna fishing village, Hopkins has become a full-fledged tourist destination without losing its local flavor. You’ll find yourself immersed in the Garifuna way of life, laid-back during the day and alive at night. The village’s main stretch of beach is one of the safest in Belize, even if the sea isn’t that typical turquoise hue. Inland, explore a host of activities ranging from Garifuna drumming classes at Lebeha Drumming Center or cooking classes at Palmento Grove Cultural & Fishing Lodge to hiking at nearby Mayflower Bocawina National Park. Nights bring options for drinks and dining—try a Garifuna restaurant, but also treat yourself to alfresco gourmet meals at Chef Rob’s. Weekly drumming nights are popular on the beach, as is gazing at the stars from your hammock.
By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

Susan Mason
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Pier into the Infinite Horizon

The pot-holed dirt road into the small fishing town of Hopkins Village dead ends at this pier that seems to go into an endless horizon. After hiking through jungles and driving through the lush mountains of the Hummingbird Highway, this was a refreshing site to stumble upon.

