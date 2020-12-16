The Best Shopping in Montreal

Far from an excessively consumerist city, Montreal likes its goods select, well designed and generally not too showy. Bling has very little place here, where status tends to be demonstrated with understated finds rather than a season’s international It piece. That means that the best stores around carry small, recherché brands, with a focus on things made here or near. From clothes to design objects to homeware, here’s a list of shops that will inspire you to keep room in your luggage.