Librairie Drawn & Quarterly Bookstore
211 Rue Bernard Ouest
| +1 514-279-2224
Photo by Alexi Hobbs
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 9pm
Drawn & Quarterly, MontrealPossibly the most important and influential publishers of graphic novels in the last 20 years, Drawn & Quarterly has a must-visit shop in the cool Mile End neighborhood. It sells work from the extensive D&Q catalog (which includes Joe Sacco, Lynda Barry, and Adrian Tomine) and from other publishers. Check out 184 Rue Beaubien by local graphic artist Cyril Doisneau.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 6 years ago
Drawn + Quarterly
One of the world’s preeminent publishers of contemporary comics and graphic novels happens to be in Montreal, and this is its sunny, friendly maison mère. Much more than a comic bookstore (though it’s a great one at that), D+Q is a community gathering place that offers art classes, readings and events on a regular basis, bringing in their international roster of artists as well as local creative minds. They carry a carefully curated collection of non-comic literature, ranging from art books to contemporary fiction. As well as many books by other publishers in the comic genre.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Unfold the Unsolved Mysteries
Let me tell you a secret. I'm a geek. Huge geek. Always have been. I've been into Lord of the Rings since I was 12, I have a world-class comic book collection, I'm a little obsessed with letterpress and typography, and I can't go anywhere without a moleskin notebook and fountain pen.
Oh, sure, I've tried to hide behind a thin veil of athleticism and wit, and I use my swashbuckling career as a photojournalist as a way to throw folks off my trail, but I can't help harking back to my roots whenever I get the chance. Enter Drawn & Quarterly, the holy grail of geek publishing.
This legendary bookshop in Montreal is home to thousands of hard-to-find titles, many published by D&Q. I'm particularly fond of Canadian Québécois Guy Delisle's Pyongyang, Burma, and other travel novels, while Kate Beaton's work always does it for me.
The best indie publisher on earth, and my favorite bookshop. Score!
Oh, sure, I've tried to hide behind a thin veil of athleticism and wit, and I use my swashbuckling career as a photojournalist as a way to throw folks off my trail, but I can't help harking back to my roots whenever I get the chance. Enter Drawn & Quarterly, the holy grail of geek publishing.
This legendary bookshop in Montreal is home to thousands of hard-to-find titles, many published by D&Q. I'm particularly fond of Canadian Québécois Guy Delisle's Pyongyang, Burma, and other travel novels, while Kate Beaton's work always does it for me.
The best indie publisher on earth, and my favorite bookshop. Score!