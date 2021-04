Librairie Drawn & Quarterly Bookstore

Let me tell you a secret. I'm a geek. Huge geek. Always have been. I've been into Lord of the Rings since I was 12, I have a world-class comic book collection, I'm a little obsessed with letterpress and typography, and I can't go anywhere without a moleskin notebook and fountain pen.Oh, sure, I've tried to hide behind a thin veil of athleticism and wit, and I use my swashbuckling career as a photojournalist as a way to throw folks off my trail, but I can't help harking back to my roots whenever I get the chance. Enter Drawn & Quarterly, the holy grail of geek publishing.This legendary bookshop in Montreal is home to thousands of hard-to-find titles, many published by D&Q. I'm particularly fond of Canadian Québécois Guy Delisle's Pyongyang, Burma, and other travel novels, while Kate Beaton's work always does it for me.The best indie publisher on earth, and my favorite bookshop. Score!