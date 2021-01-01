The Best Shopping in Cancun and Riviera Maya
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
There's no shame in taking a break from the beach to do a little shopping. You'll need new beach togs and some locally-made chocolate for your stay, and a bottle or two of tequila to take home. From the hotel zone to Playa del Carmen and beyond, the shopping malls, flea markets, and souvenir shops around Cancun and Riviera Maya are stocked to please.
Blvd. Kukulcan km 12.5, La Isla, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Cancún’s best-known mall offers travelers an easy-to-reach location in the heart of the Hotel Zone. Known to locals simply as Plaza La Isla, this outdoor shopping center is a lovely spot to beat the heat thanks to its Venetian...
Boulevard Kukulcán Km 1.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
This sleek outdoor mall sits in the lavish neighborhood of Puerto Cancún, known for its marinas, golf course, and luxury homes. The shopping center features international brands like Zara and Sephora, along with a stylish, upscale food...
Calle 14 bis entre Av. 10 y Av.15 Colonia Centro, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77720 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Playa del Carmen’s 10th Avenue runs parallel to the city’s famous 5th Avenue but has a more low-key vibe, a relief when you tire of crowds, malls, and big-name brands. This bustling one-way street does allow cars, but it’s also...
Lote 3 Mza. 29, Fracc. Playacar, Playacar, 77711 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
This unassuming two-story plaza has become a popular Friday- and Saturday-night hangout for 20- and 30-something locals. In addition to its shops, Plaza Paseo Cobá is home to several restaurants and bars with a trendy, bohemian vibe...
Calle Quinta Avenida, Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Playa del Carmen’s winning charm emerges all along this wide pedestrian avenue, which runs parallel to the beach. Eateries here include everything from cheap fast food like Pizza Renzo to upscale restaurants and cafes; the best...
Blvd. Kulkulcan km 8.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
This popular two-story mall in the hotel zone has been around for nearly 30 years and is constantly growing and being renovated. With some 150 shops offering everything from designer clothes and fine jewelry to souvenirs, it provides one-stop...
Blvd. Kukulcan Km 13, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located on the second floor of Kukulcán Plaza, Hacienda Tequila sells 480 different types of tequila at some of the best prices in the area. Free samplings are welcome, and a small museum highlights the making of tequila. Kitschy Mexican crafts...
Ave. 10 y 1ra sur, C.C. Paseo del Carmen, Playacar, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Located near the ferry pier, this upscale, open-air colonial mall is a favorite with locals and visitors alike. A cobblestone path leads past a number of U.S. brands and boutiques such as American Apparel and Diesel. For coffee lovers, Starbucks...
Boulevard Kukulkan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
For traditional Mexican handicrafts, Mercado Coral Negro is the easiest place to find all your wares. Here you can purchase jewelry, mayan relics, and unique creations from all over the region. The most beautiful items are the embroidered garments...
QROO 15, Tulum Beach, Q.R., Mexico
The more we know about the dark side of “fast fashion,” the more we love fair trade; do your part to support and spread the word. Tulum’s finest examples include La Troupe, a showcase for handcrafted fashions and home...
Carretera Tulum-Boca Paila Km 3.5, Tulum Beach, Zona Hotelera, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Fashionistas will be quick to snap up this new home-grown line that works to support creative and social development for the women of highland Chiapas. Each garment—often a combination of chiffon and linen—is hand-sewn; styles range from crisp and...
