Mercado Coral Negro Boulevard Kukulkan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

Traditional Mexican Embroidery For traditional Mexican handicrafts, Mercado Coral Negro is the easiest place to find all your wares. Here you can purchase jewelry, mayan relics, and unique creations from all over the region. The most beautiful items are the embroidered garments created from local cotton and dyed using traditional methods.



