Mercado Coral Negro

Boulevard Kukulkan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
+52 998 894 8531
More info

Thur - Tue 8am - 11:55pm
Wed 8am - 11:55am

Traditional Mexican Embroidery

For traditional Mexican handicrafts, Mercado Coral Negro is the easiest place to find all your wares. Here you can purchase jewelry, mayan relics, and unique creations from all over the region. The most beautiful items are the embroidered garments created from local cotton and dyed using traditional methods.

By Max Power

Andrew Sauro
almost 7 years ago

Open-Air Market in Cancun

Open-air markets are a favorite of Mexico, and Mercado Coral Negro is one of the most reputable. Shoppers can find anything ranging from jewelry to clothing, even great local eats. It is advisable to negotiate with vendors, as shoppers will often be able to find more affordable prices for their goods.

Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

