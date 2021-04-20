Mercado Coral Negro
Boulevard Kukulkan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
+52 998 894 8531
Thur - Tue 8am - 11:55pm
Wed 8am - 11:55am
Traditional Mexican EmbroideryFor traditional Mexican handicrafts, Mercado Coral Negro is the easiest place to find all your wares. Here you can purchase jewelry, mayan relics, and unique creations from all over the region. The most beautiful items are the embroidered garments created from local cotton and dyed using traditional methods.
almost 7 years ago
Open-Air Market in Cancun
Open-air markets are a favorite of Mexico, and Mercado Coral Negro is one of the most reputable. Shoppers can find anything ranging from jewelry to clothing, even great local eats. It is advisable to negotiate with vendors, as shoppers will often be able to find more affordable prices for their goods.