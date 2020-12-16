The Best Road Trip Sights in Arizona

While on a road trip across Arizona, from canyon to canyon and ranch to restaurant, make sure to stop and take in some of the best sights along the way. With all of its wide-open spaces, Arizona is synonymous with long drives, but if you take the time to get out of the car, your legs will thank you and you'll return home with experiences, not just a checked-off list of landmarks. Road trips should be remembered for more than just the road, and Arizona is the perfect terrain for travel memories.