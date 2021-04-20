San Carlos Apache Reservation, AZ Payson, AZ, AZ, USA

Petroglyphs Above the Canyon Petroglyphs are always worth a stop. About 40 minutes north of Globe, on US 60/AZ 77, as the highway winds down through its hairpin curves to the bottom of the Salt River Canyon, stop at 'Hieroglyphic Point.' (It'll be on your left.) This pull-off overlooking the river divides the San Carlos Apache Nation to the south from the White Mountain Apaches to the north. Keep your eyes open for the darker boulders strewn about: they're covered with pre-columbian petroglyphs dating to centuries before the Apache ever called this area home...