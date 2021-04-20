Where are you going?
San Carlos Apache Reservation, AZ

Payson, AZ, AZ, USA
Petroglyphs Above the Canyon San Carlos Arizona United States

Petroglyphs Above the Canyon

Petroglyphs are always worth a stop. About 40 minutes north of Globe, on US 60/AZ 77, as the highway winds down through its hairpin curves to the bottom of the Salt River Canyon, stop at 'Hieroglyphic Point.' (It'll be on your left.) This pull-off overlooking the river divides the San Carlos Apache Nation to the south from the White Mountain Apaches to the north. Keep your eyes open for the darker boulders strewn about: they're covered with pre-columbian petroglyphs dating to centuries before the Apache ever called this area home...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

