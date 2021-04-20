La Calenda
The newest Yountville venture by Chef Thomas Keller and his restaurant group opened in January 2019. The casual Mexican eatery welcomes diners with bright, festive decor and crockery sourced from artisans in Mexico
. Though Keller's name earned the spot a ton of buzz long before its opening, Chef de Cuisine Kaelin Ulrich Trilling is the real culinary captain of the place. In addition to highlighting dishes from his native Oaxaca, Chef Kaelin honors flavors from across Mexico in a menu which features dishes like tostada de nopales
(grilled cactus), pollo en mole negro
(chicken in mole), tacos al pastor
(pork with pineapple) and a tres leches cake that's worth the trip alone. But above all, Trilling and his team are committed to embodying the restaurant's name. "A calenda
is a celebration," says Trilling, "and the name is to bring to Napa Valley
a sense of fun and Mexican culture. You come in, have a great meal, but we want you to feel like you're relaxed and hving a good time, maybe sipping a good mescal." So far, they're hitting the mark.