Brasswood Bar + Kitchen

3111 St. Helena Hwy, St. Helena, CA 94574, USA
Website
| +1 707-302-5101
Sample Locally Sourced Food in St. Helena Saint Helena California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm

Sample Locally Sourced Food in St. Helena

Brasswood Bar + Kitchen is part of Brasswood Estate, a sprawling complex at the north end of St. Helena, comprises a winery, tasting room, restaurant, café, art gallery, and bottle shop. The property was formerly known as Cairdean Estate but was rebranded in 2016. Like many eateries in Napa, this one features local bounty—produce and protein grown in Napa and surrounding counties. Executive chef David Nuno specializes in Italian cuisine, so everything has a bit of a Mediterranean flair. In the restaurant, the duck Bolognese, with duck from Sonoma, is rich and savory; the herb-crusted lamb chop is made with local lamb, as well. The artisan bakery serves food in a less-formal setting; here, pay for your white corn soup or mushroom salad at the counter, and enjoy it by the fountain on the plaza outside.
By Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert

