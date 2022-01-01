The Best Restaurants in Marrakech
Collected by Tara Stevens , AFAR Local Expert
From traditional Moroccan dishes like pigeon pastilla to a chateaubriand steak accompanied by one of the area's sturdy-yet-subtle red wines, dining in Marrakech means an intoxicating mélange of North African flavors and European-inspired cuisine. Whether you're on a day tour of tastes around the Red City or you're spending a weekend in town, you'll eat in central courtyards, high-end hotels, on balconies, and, if it's a burger you're after, the converted schoolhouse of Cafe Clock. One of the flavor threads through all of it: Morocco's mint tea.
Save Place
1 Derb Aarjane, Medina، مراكش 40000, Morocco
A stalwart on the medina dining scene for several years now, Nomad has fabulous views of bustling Place des Épices and takes a bold, creative approach to Moroccan dining. The yellow-and-black '60s-inspired space has several dining areas and...
Save Place
Derb Moulay Abdullah Ben Hezzian, 2, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
You don’t have to be a guest at El Fenn's hotel to relish the eclectic surroundings of its gallery and boutique—all ruby red tadelakt around a gleaming silver bar, with a chest-high fireplace and a trompe l'oeil of strutting pink...
Save Place
Rue Allal Ben Ahmed, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Morocco is full of worthy projects to support, particularly when it comes to vocational training and education, but not all are created equal. Amal, by contrast, is a deeply practical nonprofit association that aims to empower women by teaching...
Save Place
Rue Moulay Ali, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
It’s always a nice thing to see young Moroccans making their mark in a city that brings foreign investors by the droves—and the Hadni brothers have certainly done that in the shape of Baromètre. More akin to the speakeasies of...
Save Place
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
Save Place
Avenue Imam Malik, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
It would be almost churlish to come to Marrakech and not experience Grand Café de la Poste. After opening in the 1920s, it fast became a lively brasserie and meeting place, and much of the rest of the neighborhood sprung up around it,...
Save Place
32 Souk Jeld Sidi Abdelaziz, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
As one of the most innovative players on the Marrakech restaurant scene, Kamal Laftimi spearheads projects that are nothing if not showstoppers. This buzzy, green-on-green–tiled riad, bristling with courtyard banana trees, is a case in point. It's...
Save Place
34 Derb Jdid, Marrakech 40040, Morocco
The wonderful thing about the medina inMarrakechis the way in which it endlessly reinvents itself. Barely a week goes by without some hip, new trailblazer shimmying onto the scene and giving you just one more reason to love the place. When La...
Save Place
Avenue Echouhada, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Declared one of the best clubs in the world by the Grey Goose–sponsored World’s Finest Clubs, Le Palace is everything you’d expect from the brand. Glitzy and glamorous from the moment you drive down Hivernage’s...
Save Place
17، Derb Cherkaoui, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
There are times when only a bowl of pasta will do, and those are the times to head straight for Pepe Nero, with its romantic orange-tree courtyard for alfresco eats and warren of more-intimate dining rooms. Note, the latter can sometimes feel a...
Save Place
27, Rue Moulay Ali, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
With its leafy side streets, must-browse boutiques, and burgeoning food scene, Gueliz is quickly resembling pockets of Paris, particularly as more and more bistro-inspired places open their doors. Le Petit Cornichon is like a breath of spring with...
Save Place
Rue Abou Abbas El Sebti، 40000, Morocco
Commissioned in 2006 by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, Royal Mansour is like a medina within the city’s Medina. Fifty-three private riads, each three stories high, feel like mini-palaces, with open-air courtyards and on-call butlers....
Save Place
81 Rue, Dar El Bacha, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At the poolside restaurantDar Moha, hungrytravelers can dine on couscouswith foie gras, lamb shanktagine with ras el hanout jus,and chakhchoukha, a caramelized apple tart spiced withsaffron. Enjoy your meal atone of the candlelit tableswhile a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel Delta Wants to Speed Up Boarding With This New Carry-On Trial
- 2 Art Immersive Gustav Klimt Art Shows Are Coming to 13 Cities Around the World
- 3 COVID + Travel We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know
- 4 Air Travel Emirates’ Valentine’s Day Sale Includes $589 Round-Trip Europe Flights
- 5 Expedition Cruises The Best Cruise Lines You’ve Never Heard Of