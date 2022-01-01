The Best Restaurants in Marrakech

From traditional Moroccan dishes like pigeon pastilla to a chateaubriand steak accompanied by one of the area's sturdy-yet-subtle red wines, dining in Marrakech means an intoxicating mélange of North African flavors and European-inspired cuisine. Whether you're on a day tour of tastes around the Red City or you're spending a weekend in town, you'll eat in central courtyards, high-end hotels, on balconies, and, if it's a burger you're after, the converted schoolhouse of Cafe Clock. One of the flavor threads through all of it: Morocco's mint tea.