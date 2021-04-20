Dar Moha
81 Rue, Dar El Bacha, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
| +212 5243-86400
Photo courtesy of Dar Moha Restaurant.
Sun - Sat 12pm - 4pm, 7:30pm - 11:30pm
Dar Moha RestaurantAt the poolside restaurant Dar Moha, hungry travelers can dine on couscous with foie gras, lamb shank tagine with ras el hanout jus, and chakhchoukha, a caramelized apple tart spiced with saffron. Enjoy your meal at one of the candlelit tables while a musician plays the oud, a stringed instrument similar to a lute. —Jennye Garibaldi
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
