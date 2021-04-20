Where are you going?
Dar Moha

81 Rue, Dar El Bacha, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Website
| +212 5243-86400
Sun - Sat 12pm - 4pm, 7:30pm - 11:30pm

Dar Moha Restaurant

At the poolside restaurant Dar Moha, hungry travelers can dine on couscous with foie gras, lamb shank tagine with ras el hanout jus, and chakhchoukha, a caramelized apple tart spiced with saffron. Enjoy your meal at one of the candlelit tables while a musician plays the oud, a stringed instrument similar to a lute. —Jennye Garibaldi

Top 10 Things to do in Marrakech

The weather is always gloriously sunny and there's plenty to do. This place is what Arabian night stories are made of – not quite the Middle East, but the rich culture and amazing colours and sounds make the stories come alive.

