The Best Restaurants in Florence
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
From the morning’s first jolt of espresso through the evening’s final sip of Tuscan wine, your tastebuds will be happy and engaged the whole time you’re in Florence. You’ve come to a city where cooking pasta is a fine art and where lunch at a tripe stand can be followed by the creamiest gelato you’ve ever tasted. Let others stand in line to see Michelangelo’s David—you’ve got another meal to eat.
Borgo S. Jacopo, 62/R, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
This Ferragamo-owned restaurant is located on the river with in-your-face views of the Ponte Vecchio for the lucky few who manage to book one of the tables on the terrace. Chef Peter Brunel has been making waves with his creative menus: Borgo San...
Via dei Girolami, 28, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Located a few steps away from the Ponte Vecchio in what was at one time a medieval palace, this restaurant serves a traditional menu of dishes made with regional ingredients. Their beef is sourced from a farm in the Maremma countryside and...
Via Roma, 1r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
One of Florence’s grand cafés since its founding in 1733, Caffè Gilli is easilyrecognized by the Swiss clock hanging outside above its entranceand by the glass display caseof multicolored confections inside.Enjoy your morning cappuccino or evening...
Piazza degli Antinori, 3, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Via Tornabuoni, one of the most elegant streets in Florence, is lined with many imposing Renaissance palazzi, includinga 15th-century beauty owned by the Antinori family, the famed wine producers. The ground floor of Palazzo Antinori is given over...
Via di Santo Spirito, 4, 50124 Firenze FI, Italy
Adjacent to the restaurant is a cheery boutique filled with gourmet products from all over Tuscany. Thanks to the restaurant’s long-standing relationships with many of the region’s top purveyors, you’ll find high-quality olive...
Via dei Neri, 30/32 R, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Third-wave coffee—the movement to change the public's senseof coffee from common hot beverage to valued and nuanced culinary commodity like wine—has arrived in Florence in the form of Ditta Artigianale. Three locations of the trendy spot have been...
Via dei Serragli, 47, 50124 Firenze FI, Italy
This small, family-run wine shop in the Oltrarno district has been a gathering place for Florentines since 1947. Now run by the founder's grandson and his family, it remains a place where neighborhood denizens come to buy wine to take...
Piazza della Repubblica, 7, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Irene, a bright and colorful restaurant at the Hotel Savoy, is great for lunch on the sunny bistro terrace outside or for a nightcap sipped on a velvet banquette at the bar inside. The kitchen turns out traditional Tuscan cuisine with surprising...
Piazza della Passera, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
A local favorite on postcard-pretty Piazza della Passera in the Oltrarno neighborhood, Il Magazzino serves up delicious Florentine food with a special emphasis on offal. If you are up for it, there’s no better place to sample stalwarts of...
R, Via de' Ginori, 8, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
La Ménagère is simultaneously a breakfast spot, a tapas and cocktail bar, a flower shop, a café, a housewares store, and a restaurant. The large space, once home to a famous Florentine home-goods emporium, is now a ramble...
Piazza del Mercato Centrale, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Foodies (and those simply interested in local color and a good meal) should head to San Lorenzo and its covered Mercato Centrale. Florence’s main market for edibles is housed in a 19th-century glass-and-iron building. On the...
Via dei Georgofili, 11R, 50100 Firenze FI, Italy
If you weren't sure what you were looking for, you might miss Marco Stabile's Ora d'Aria restaurant on Via dei Georgofili. The hint of a large birdcage peeking through a tall window in an expansive and otherwise-unadorned wall is all that alerts...
R, Via delle Belle Donne, 16, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
For a small, cozy space, Osteria delle Belle Donne serves a very large bistecca fiorentina. This tiny restaurant, with stone walls and warm wood accents, is tucked on a narrow street between the Duomo and the train station. Beyond giant cuts...
Piazza della Stazione, 1, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Situated on the ground floor of the Palazzina Reale, adjacent to the Florence train station, this café makes it easy to grab a coffee before you hop on your train. The bar—in a long, elegant room with sky-high ceilings and modern...
Piazza Ognissanti, 3, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
The rooftop restaurant of the Westin Excelsior hotel wins top prize for being the most panoramic spot for a meal in Florence; floor-to-ceiling, wraparound windowspermit360-degree views over the entire city andthe hills beyond. Chef Matteo...
Via D'Ardiglione, 47, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Trattoria i'Raddi, a classic Tuscan trattoria in the Santo Spirito neighborhood, is run by the Outran family. (A few family members are locally famous for playing calcio storico, a historic and brutal sport that seems like a mix of soccer...
Via del Porcellana, 25/R, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
A reservation is an absolute necessity at this very traditional and very popular Florentine trattoria. The white-tiled walls are hung with photographs and prints; hard wooden benches and tables run along the perimeter, and more tables...
Piazza dei Nerli, 50124 Firenze FI, Italy
A lampredotto sandwich from one of Florence's food carts is a local-favorite experience you shouldn't miss. The crusty roll is stuffed with chopped beef stomach, dressed with fresh salsa verde and pepper sauce, then dipped into...
Piazza dei Rossi, 1R, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Reserve an outside table at this popular enoteca, located on a quiet piazza around the corner from the crowded Ponte Vecchio. You can order a predinner snack or, better still, cobble together a full meal from the selection of crostini with...
Piazza Santo Spirito, 5/red, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
When the sun sets, Piazza Santo Spirito wakes up and the large square fills with college students and young professionals. Volume is where they gather for strong cocktails and live music. Located in the former workshop of Alfonso...
Via Toscanella, 15/red, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Creamy gelato goodness is scooped from covered silver containers in this shop on the Piazza Passera. Scan the hand-lettered labels to see what is on offer—the kitchen behind the shop makes everything with the freshest seasonal ingredients....
Piazza della Signoria, 5/R, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
The terrace outside this historic café boasts one of the best views in town, encompassing an almost unimaginable collection of architectural highlights and public art from the Renaissance. Linger over your coffee or a cup of...
Via dell'Orto, 12, 50124 Firenze FI, Italy
This family-run bakery has been making cantucci (what you might know as biscotti) for decades. The clan's patriarch, Roberto, mixes and rolls everything by hand in the back, using a recipe that he knows by heart—ask, and he will...
Via de' Tornabuoni, 64R, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
The recipe for the delicious, tiny truffle-cream sandwiches at atmospheric old Procacci is a guarded secret but, oh boy, are they good, especially when accompanied by a glass of prosecco. Smart Florentine ladies-who-shop flock here fora pit stop...
