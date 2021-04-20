Where are you going?
Il Magazzino

Piazza della Passera, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
+39 055 215969
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 7:30pm - 11pm

An Offal Experience

A local favorite on postcard-pretty Piazza della Passera in the Oltrarno neighborhood, Il Magazzino serves up delicious Florentine food with a special emphasis on offal. If you are up for it, there’s no better place to sample stalwarts of the indigenous cuisine in dishes such as grilled udder or classic trippa alla fiorentina, or tripe stewed in a tomato sauce topped with grated Parmesan. If offal’s not your thing, opt instead for the mouthwatering linguine with kale pesto. The great wine list offers some affordable choices.
By Nicky Swallow , AFAR Local Expert

