Look for the Birdcage to Experience Culinary Excellence
If you weren't sure what you were looking for, you might miss Marco Stabile's Ora d'Aria restaurant on Via dei Georgofili. The hint of a large birdcage peeking through a tall window in an expansive and otherwise-unadorned wall is all that alerts you to the presence of greatness. White Saarinen tulip chairs are the next thing you see once you've decided to explore past the birdcage, and while the dining rooms, both upstairs and down, are not elaborate, they are perfectly suited to let Chef Stabile's food be the true showpiece. Though his cuisine is not traditionally Tuscan, and nor are all of his ingredients, Stabile's culinary creations are a delight, finally winning over the hearts of food-savvy Florence
residents and every visitor who learns that a meal at Ora d'Aria is a must when in the Tuscan capital. If you're looking to save a little while still experiencing excellence, Ora d'Aria is also open for lunch.