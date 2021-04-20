The Best Restaurants and Bars in St. Vincent and the Grenadines
St. Vincent and the Grenadines are home to a wide variety of restaurants, from fine-dining spots in luxury resorts to authentic local joints on St. Vincent and Union Island. Don’t miss the great beach bars on Bequia and, if you’re lucky enough to be visiting Mustique, the famous Basil’s Beach Bar on Britannia Bay.
A popular stop for boaters, the AYC Bar and Restaurant serves all day long, starting with fresh-baked bread and pastries in the morning, then moving on to sandwiches and salads during the day and a full menu of local fish, fresh pasta, and excellent burgers in the evening. The menu incorporates locally grown ingredients and lobster when in season, as well as tropical cocktails and an extensive selection of rums. Here, it’s all about relaxed, waterside dining, with the bar staying open until “the last man standing will not stand no more.”
On the ultra-exclusive island of Mustique, Basil’s Bar is a stargazer’s paradise—and not just at night. It’s a favorite of celebrities, meaning you never know just who will be seated at the next table. A series of roofs cover the open-air deck to shade diners from the hot sun and occasional shower as they enjoy tropical cocktails and freshly grilled lobster. Come for the dance party on Wednesday, the happy hour on Thursday, or the sunset jazz every Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Basil’s also hosts the Mustique Blues Festival at the end of January, with live music each night for two straight weeks.
James Street
Whether you come for a drink, an appetizer, or a full meal at Flow Wine Bar and Kitchen in downtown Kingstown, you won’t be disappointed. The atmosphere is cool, with flickering candles and soft music, and the kitchen serves a wide range of small plates, entrees, flatbreads, sandwiches, and pastas, all perfect for pairing with the extensive wine selection. When you’re finished here, try sister spots Flowt Beach Bar at the Blue Lagoon Hotel & Marina (for cocktails and grilled fare), or Bungalow on the Villa Beach boardwalk (for pizza).
A tiny, man-made island in Clifton Harbour built with discarded conch shells, Happy Island is really just a small bar where you can tie up for a while and have a drink, a meal, and a conversation with Janti Ramage, the island’s joyful builder, owner, and operator. Just be sure to call ahead, as Ramage keeps flexible hours.
Steps from the sand on Princess Margaret Beach, Jack’s Beach Bar is the perfect spot for an alfresco lunch, happy hour on the terrace, or both. It’s a good choice for dinner, too, although landside access is tricky, with lots of stairs and rough terrain that’s difficult to navigate in the dark. Whenever you come, look forward to local ingredients, prepared with an international touch. Pair the tropical quinoa salad with the catch of the day, or opt for the famous fried chicken, served with your choice of mango chutney, smoky barbecue sauce, blue cheese dip, or Mama’s Hot Sauce. If you’re having too much fun on the water, order something from the delivery menu and Jack’s will bring it directly to your boat—the restaurant delivers up to almost two miles from the beach.
At Paradise Beach Hotel Restaurant on Villa Beach, about 15 minutes south of Kingstown, you can get a meal of local specialties like crab back, Creole chicken, grilled fish, and lobster straight from the holding tank, along with a picture-perfect view of Young Island. There’s live music and dancing several evenings a week, and the Friday night barbecue (called “Grillin’ with the Captain”) is an island tradition.
Belmont Road
Near the far northeastern tip of Bequia, the Sugar Reef Café is a breezy spot just steps from the crashing sea. Here, diners can enjoy healthy, locally sourced dishes for both lunch and dinner, from fish roti with mango chutney and papaya-black-bean salsa, to blackened chicken and Callaloo lasagna with Caribbean spinach and rosemary. Sugar Reef’s own estate produces the honey and fruit, while St. Vincent farmers and fisherman are responsible for the fresh produce, meat, and fish. The restaurant even uses coconut milk instead of dairy and coconut oil for frying. Daytime is casual, while evening brings a more romantic vibe.
Housed in the Mariners Hotel overlooking Villa Beach, The French Verandah Restaurant satisfies diners with delicious French cuisine, prepared with a Caribbean twist. Expect such unique dishes as lobster crêpes and fish in green pepper sauce, as well as more standard French fare like grilled beef tenderloin with Béarnaise. Views of boat “traffic” and Young Island set the stage for casual dining during the day, while candlelight and twinkling stars up the romance come evening.
A two-minute ferry ride from St. Vincent’s Villa Beach brings you to Young Island—the first of the Grenadines. Here, the Young Island Resort welcomes guests and visitors alike to its beachside restaurant for casual breakfasts, local curry buffet lunches, prix-fixe dinners, and barbecue parties. Seated in an open-air hut surrounded by tropical flowers, you can dine on local specialties like freshly caught fish and lobster while enjoying the ocean breeze. Whatever you order, pair it with the restaurant’s signature bread, which comes in banana, coconut, cinnamon, white, wheat, and raisin varieties and gets sliced tableside right before your eyes. Just know that reservations are required to eat here, no matter the time of day.