Young Island Resort Restaurant
A two-minute ferry ride from St. Vincent’s Villa Beach brings you to Young Island—the first of the Grenadines. Here, the Young Island Resort welcomes guests and visitors alike to its beachside restaurant for casual breakfasts, local curry buffet lunches, prix-fixe dinners, and barbecue parties. Seated in an open-air hut surrounded by tropical flowers, you can dine on local specialties like freshly caught fish and lobster while enjoying the ocean breeze. Whatever you order, pair it with the restaurant’s signature bread, which comes in banana, coconut, cinnamon, white, wheat, and raisin varieties and gets sliced tableside right before your eyes. Just know that reservations are required to eat here, no matter the time of day.