Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Basil’s Bar, Mustique

Website
Basil's Bar, Mustique Lovell Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Basil's Bar, Mustique

On the ultra-exclusive island of Mustique, Basil’s Bar is a stargazer’s paradise—and not just at night. It’s a favorite of celebrities, meaning you never know just who will be seated at the next table. A series of roofs cover the open-air deck to shade diners from the hot sun and occasional shower as they enjoy tropical cocktails and freshly grilled lobster. Come for the dance party on Wednesday, the happy hour on Thursday, or the sunset jazz every Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Basil’s also hosts the Mustique Blues Festival at the end of January, with live music each night for two straight weeks.
By Jane Zarem , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points