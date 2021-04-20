Basil's Bar, Mustique
On the ultra-exclusive island of Mustique, Basil’s Bar is a stargazer’s paradise—and not just at night. It’s a favorite of celebrities, meaning you never know just who will be seated at the next table. A series of roofs cover the open-air deck to shade diners from the hot sun and occasional shower as they enjoy tropical cocktails and freshly grilled lobster. Come for the dance party on Wednesday, the happy hour on Thursday, or the sunset jazz every Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Basil’s also hosts the Mustique Blues Festival at the end of January, with live music each night for two straight weeks.