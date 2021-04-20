Where are you going?
Paradise Beach Hotel Restaurant

At Paradise Beach Hotel Restaurant on Villa Beach, about 15 minutes south of Kingstown, you can get a meal of local specialties like crab back, Creole chicken, grilled fish, and lobster straight from the holding tank, along with a picture-perfect view of Young Island. There’s live music and dancing several evenings a week, and the Friday night barbecue (called “Grillin’ with the Captain”) is an island tradition.
By Jane Zarem , AFAR Local Expert

Marc Perrotta
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago

Paradise Beach Hotel Restaurant

A 15-minute drive from Kingstown, the Paradise Beach Hotel sits on Villa Beach. The restaurant here overlooks the water and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The best dishes are local specialties: barbecued pork, grilled fish, lobster and roti. There is also a selection of sandwiches, burgers and salads if you are looking for a lighter meal.

