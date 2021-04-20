A happy place.... Sailing to Happy Island

Anchored in Clifton bay.We see a little island in front of us. Looks cool from a distance so we go over to check it out. A huge guy with a smile just as big comes out and says, tie your boat here no worries. Welcome! This is Happy Island. The rasta vibe,the beautiful scenery,way cool. Not only did we get to hang out with Janti, who happens to make the best Rum punch, but we also found out he built this island! It started with a dream, as all good things do. With concrete and conch shells he built.Designed and engineered with a creative imagination he turned his dream into his reality,a island.Walking through the layout, pointing out how things work.He catches rain water and filters it, solar power for energy.Inside, soft white sand covers the floor as we walk bare foot. Its dreamy.The past 12 yrs he has been working to get to this point adding to his island everyday.The only way to get here is by boat which makes it that much more special.But what really makes this place special is Janti.He has the most welcoming smile and a warm kind presence, creating a vibe that is contagious.We really enjoyed his company and related to his passion.A passion for a dream far fetched, reached.A goal attained though pure persistence. If you ever have the chance to visit Union Island, its a must stop.Before we left, I gave him a necklace I made in the Bahamas out of seaglass and beads.Instantly he puts it on and gives me a kiss on both cheeks and a great big hug and wishes us a safe journey.