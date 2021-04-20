Where are you going?
Flow Wine Bar and Kitchen

James Street
Website
Flow Wine Bar and Kitchen Kingstown Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Flow Wine Bar and Kitchen

Whether you come for a drink, an appetizer, or a full meal at Flow Wine Bar and Kitchen in downtown Kingstown, you won’t be disappointed. The atmosphere is cool, with flickering candles and soft music, and the kitchen serves a wide range of small plates, entrees, flatbreads, sandwiches, and pastas, all perfect for pairing with the extensive wine selection. When you’re finished here, try sister spots Flowt Beach Bar at the Blue Lagoon Hotel & Marina (for cocktails and grilled fare), or Bungalow on the Villa Beach boardwalk (for pizza).
By Jane Zarem , AFAR Local Expert

