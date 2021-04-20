Anchorage Yacht Club Bar and Restaurant
A popular stop for boaters, the AYC Bar and Restaurant serves all day long, starting with fresh-baked bread and pastries in the morning, then moving on to sandwiches and salads during the day and a full menu of local fish, fresh pasta, and excellent burgers in the evening. The menu incorporates locally grown ingredients and lobster when in season, as well as tropical cocktails and an extensive selection of rums. Here, it’s all about relaxed, waterside dining, with the bar staying open until “the last man standing will not stand no more.”