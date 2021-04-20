Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Anchorage Yacht Club Bar and Restaurant

Website
Anchorage Yacht Club Bar and Restaurant Clifton Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Anchorage Yacht Club Bar and Restaurant Clifton Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Anchorage Yacht Club Bar and Restaurant Clifton Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Anchorage Yacht Club Bar and Restaurant Clifton Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Anchorage Yacht Club Bar and Restaurant

A popular stop for boaters, the AYC Bar and Restaurant serves all day long, starting with fresh-baked bread and pastries in the morning, then moving on to sandwiches and salads during the day and a full menu of local fish, fresh pasta, and excellent burgers in the evening. The menu incorporates locally grown ingredients and lobster when in season, as well as tropical cocktails and an extensive selection of rums. Here, it’s all about relaxed, waterside dining, with the bar staying open until “the last man standing will not stand no more.”
By Jane Zarem , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points