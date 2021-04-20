The French Verandah Restaurant
Housed in the Mariners Hotel overlooking Villa Beach, The French Verandah Restaurant satisfies diners with delicious French cuisine, prepared with a Caribbean twist. Expect such unique dishes as lobster crêpes and fish in green pepper sauce, as well as more standard French fare like grilled beef tenderloin with Béarnaise. Views of boat “traffic” and Young Island set the stage for casual dining during the day, while candlelight and twinkling stars up the romance come evening.