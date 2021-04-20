Where are you going?
Copal Tree Lodge, a Muy'Ono Resort

Wilson Road, Punta Gorda, Belize
Website
| +1 844-238-0216
The Tastiest New Hotel in Belize Punta Gorda Belize
The Tastiest New Hotel in Belize Punta Gorda Belize
Copal Tree Lodge

Formerly Belcampo.

Each of the 16 rooms at Copal Tree Lodge is a spacious villa-style suite set on the edge of the jungle, which gives a sense of privacy and peacefulness. Guests shouldn't be surprised to see coatimundi, agouti, and other wildlife while showering in the spa-style bathrooms with their floor-to-ceiling windows. Tile floors, comfortable beds wrapped with gauzy mosquito nets, and private verandas are standard in every suite, as is Wi-Fi and complimentary laundry service, and the hotel has a pool and a restaurant/bar. The numerous outdoor activities include exploring Copal Tree Lodge's chocolate trail and kayaking or canoeing on the Rio Grande River at the base of the property; various trips can be organized off-site, too. The hotel is closed from mid-September to late October.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

The Tastiest New Hotel in Belize

Anya Fernald, a former director of Italy’s Slow Food Foundation, has dreamed up the ultimate foodie getaway in the jungles of Belize. Belcampo’s 12-room lodge is set on a 3,000-acre farm that grows tropical fruit, coffee, cacao, and striped purple sugar cane. These crops are the focus of the one-, three-, and five-day educational courses that Belcampo’s Farm and Food Center will start offering this November. Taught by leading food and drink artisans, such as Katrina Markoff of Vosges Haut-Chocolat and rum expert Martin Cate, classes might include making bacon-smoked chocolate bars or distilling your own rum over a fire

