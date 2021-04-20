Copal Tree Lodge, a Muy'Ono Resort
Wilson Road, Punta Gorda, Belize
| +1 844-238-0216
Photo courtesy of Copal Tree Lodge
Copal Tree LodgeFormerly Belcampo.
Each of the 16 rooms at Copal Tree Lodge is a spacious villa-style suite set on the edge of the jungle, which gives a sense of privacy and peacefulness. Guests shouldn't be surprised to see coatimundi, agouti, and other wildlife while showering in the spa-style bathrooms with their floor-to-ceiling windows. Tile floors, comfortable beds wrapped with gauzy mosquito nets, and private verandas are standard in every suite, as is Wi-Fi and complimentary laundry service, and the hotel has a pool and a restaurant/bar. The numerous outdoor activities include exploring Copal Tree Lodge's chocolate trail and kayaking or canoeing on the Rio Grande River at the base of the property; various trips can be organized off-site, too. The hotel is closed from mid-September to late October.
Anya Fernald, a former director of Italy’s Slow Food Foundation, has dreamed up the ultimate foodie getaway in the jungles of Belize. Belcampo’s 12-room lodge is set on a 3,000-acre farm that grows tropical fruit, coffee, cacao, and striped purple sugar cane. These crops are the focus of the one-, three-, and five-day educational courses that Belcampo’s Farm and Food Center will start offering this November. Taught by leading food and drink artisans, such as Katrina Markoff of Vosges Haut-Chocolat and rum expert Martin Cate, classes might include making bacon-smoked chocolate bars or distilling your own rum over a fire