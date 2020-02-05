Turtle Inn
Placencia, Belize
| +501 523-3244
Turtle InnTurtle Inn is one of two upscale resort properties in Belize owned by American movie director Francis Ford Coppola. (The other is Blancaneaux.) This inn is in the town of Placencia, but despite its proximity to the town's services, the privacy afforded by the resort makes guests feel insulated and more isolated than they actually are. The cabana-style accommodations are luxurious and spacious, with high ceilings and exceptional attention to design detail. The architecture blends in with the environment, but inside the cabanas and villas, guests will feel as if they've been transported to another part of the world. The decor is inspired by Bali, with hand-carved wooden wardrobes and trunks and richly embroidered textiles and tapestries. These sit alongside ultramodern amenities and conveniences, such as Delonghi espresso machines and iPod docking stations. Common areas include a triangle-shaped, infinity-edge pool and a gift shop with pricey luxury goods, including handbags and clothing.
A Tropical Honeymoon Retreat in Placiencia
Chicago-based chef Stephanie Izard travelled to Belize for her honeymoon, and spent a week at Turtle Inn. "I loved the outdoor showers and that our villa was cooled by nothing but ocean breeze," says Izard of the tropical retreat.
A Stay at Francis Ford Coppola’s Turtle Inn
Hidden behind thick walls and a blanket of palm trees, it’s difficult to see Francis Ford Coppola’s Turtle Inn, from the road when driving through Placencia. That careful landscaping hides a paradise along the ocean that includes private bungalows, infinity pools, a dive shop, a spa and three restaurants. A reef just offshore from the resort ensures that guests need not go far for excellent diving opportunities. The resort’s small capacity, at only 25 rooms, further ensures a sense of privacy and secluded relaxation. Rooms begin at $299 and during peak season, a minimum of a three night’s stay is required. Learn more about Turtle Inn.