Visit the Green Iguana Project at San Ignacio Resort Hotel

When traveling through the Cayo District, make time to stop by the San Ignacio Resort and check out their Green Iguana Project. The conversation project kicked off in 1996 as a way to work on the declining population of the local green iguana due to overhunting.



In collaboration with a number of entities, San Ignacio Resort has developed a beautiful habitat for the iguana where individuals can come to learn more about these reptiles. The project is self-sustaining and relies on contributions and donations from visitors and local businesses.



The guides are very knowledgeable and explain the project’s process of rearing the iguanas to a certain age with the ultimate goal of releasing them into the wild. Visitors have an opportunity to interact with several of the “residents” and, if you are brave, you can volunteer to let a number of the baby iguanas climb on your head and shoulders. It is one of the strangest feelings you will ever feel as they climb over your head and down your neck, but what a photo opportunity!

