Photo courtesy of Hopkins Bay Resort
Hopkins Bay ResortHopkins Bay Resort is located on the beach right near the town of Hopkins; accommodations include one-, two-, and three-bedroom beach houses. Local art and polished mahogany furniture signal that this is no cookie-cutter chain hotel. The spacious houses are perfect for families or small groups traveling together. Resort activities include dance and music performances that reflect the traditions of the local Garifuna people, descendants of Africans brought to the New World as slaves. Staff can also arrange excursions to numerous cultural and historic attractions, not only in and around Hopkins, but also to iconic sites such as Xunantunich, a Maya site, and the Blue Hole, one of the world's most popular destinations for scuba diving.
Access to Top Dive Sites and Garifuna Cooking
Travelers seeking to learn more about local Belizean culture will enjoy Hopkins Bay Resort, located in the heart of one of the country’s Garifuna areas. Hopkins Bay Resort is just outside the main village of Hopkins, offering guests an authentic look at Garifuna culture, combined with a private beach resort. Luxurious villas feature stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and nearby reef. As the closest mainland property to Belize’s Barrier Reef—the longest in the Western Hemisphere—scuba divers will love the easy access to a multitude of top dive sites. Look for local touches in the décor and certainly the food at Hopkins Bay Resort. Ask about the option for a private Garifuna cooking class in your villa—an unforgettable experience! Villas at Hopkins Bay include one-bedroom beach lofts with two balconies or two-bedroom beach houses with full kitchens and sprawling verandahs downstairs. Traveling with a big group? Rent a whole villa for a family getaway with all three bedrooms reserved for your group.
Take a Garifuna Cooking Class
One of my favorite cultural experiences in Belize to date was a private Garifuna cooking lesson in Hopkins. For resort guests who are interested in learning about traditional Belizean cuisine, Hopkins Bay Resort can coordinate private in-suite cooking demonstrations. Beautifully dressed Garifuna women prepare signature specialties, while explaining more about their culture and history in Belize. Traditional dishes include foods made from a regular list of ingredients, including coconut milk, fish, cassava, garlic, black pepper, and plantains. While the list of ingredients is relatively simple, the preparation process is quite labor intensive, with some dishes requiring days of preparation. Hopkins Bay Resort typically needs at least 24 hours to coordinate the Garifuna cooking experience so be sure to let them know as far in advance as possible.