Access to Top Dive Sites and Garifuna Cooking

Travelers seeking to learn more about local Belizean culture will enjoy Hopkins Bay Resort, located in the heart of one of the country’s Garifuna areas. Hopkins Bay Resort is just outside the main village of Hopkins, offering guests an authentic look at Garifuna culture, combined with a private beach resort. Luxurious villas feature stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and nearby reef. As the closest mainland property to Belize’s Barrier Reef—the longest in the Western Hemisphere—scuba divers will love the easy access to a multitude of top dive sites. Look for local touches in the décor and certainly the food at Hopkins Bay Resort. Ask about the option for a private Garifuna cooking class in your villa—an unforgettable experience! Villas at Hopkins Bay include one-bedroom beach lofts with two balconies or two-bedroom beach houses with full kitchens and sprawling verandahs downstairs. Traveling with a big group? Rent a whole villa for a family getaway with all three bedrooms reserved for your group.