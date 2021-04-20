Black Rock Lodge
Negroman Rd, San Ignacio, Belize
+501 820-4049
Jungle Base CampBlack Rock Lodge is the ultimate Belizean jungle lodge, located a few miles outside San Ignacio and down a dirt road that leads you into a high-walled, karstic river valley. All the cabinas are perched on the hillside with spectacular river views and wildlife viewing opportunities from the front porch. The main dining area offers more opportunities to spot birds and monkeys on the opposing hillside or watch intrepid guests go over the waterfall on an inner tube directly below. The lodge is a great place to base yourself for a range of activities and sights, such as Maya ruins, cave exploration, canoeing and rafting, hiking and bird watching.
about 3 years ago
Best Eco-lodge ever
The BRL has everything going for it--an incredibly caring and knowledgeable staff, an awesome location, tucked into the hill above a river, and delicious, family-style dining that encourages guests to meet and share their daily adventures. Tours can be arranged to just about anywhere in Belize, as well as transportation services to the lodge and airport shuttles. Cabanas are well-spaced with neat, well-lit paths that lead to the open air dining hall. Highly recommended.
over 6 years ago
Arrival in Paradise
We arrived at the entrance to the Black Rock Lodge at night, in the middle of a terrible storm, after 48 hours of travel and even less sleep. Our rental Jeep couldn't make it on the dirt road to the Lodge because of a raging river that had washed out a significant part of it so we drove in with the helpful staff that were waiting for us. They ensured that we made it safely to the hotel where we were immediately guided to a table on the covered patio and served a delicious meal. When we woke up the next morning, the previous night's arrival felt like a dream. We wandered back out to the patio to discover that it overlooked a giant mountain with a rushing river. But the best part were these two Collared Aracari Toucans that were enjoying their breakfast of fresh fruit directly below our table. Each morning they entertained us as we soaked in our lush surroundings in paradise.