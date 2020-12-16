The Best of the Belgian Ardennes
The Ardennes refers to a hilly, forested corner of Wallonia and encompasses the cities of Namur and Dinant as well as many picturesque towns and villages. Largely undiscovered by foreign tourists, it's a local getaway for sports activities, relaxing, and enjoying nature. The drive along the Meuse River is studded with castles, scenic lookouts, and wonderful restaurants.
In such a densely populated and developed little country, it seems impossible to escape civilization. But there is one beautiful corner of Belgium where you can be truly alone—the Hautes Fagnes Natural Reserve, in Belgium's Eastern Cantons. The...
Durbuy, Belgium, claims the title of the "World's Smallest Town," (or sometimes city, depending which translation you use from the French). This dubious honor dates from 1331, when the town was elevated to the rank of city by John I, Count of...
The small city of Eupen is the capital of Belgium's tiny German-speaking community, located in the country's Eastern Cantons. This unique part of Belgium is far off the tourist map but is well worth a visit for its great food and proximity to the...
With hundreds of castles and chateaux in Belgium, open to the public, it's hard to know which ones to visit. The castle of Freÿr, in Wallonia, is a great place to start. This grand building has remained in the same family for 20 generations and...
The Belgian Ardennes is full of nice surprises. One of them is this quaint chateau in the village of Spontin. The village itself is worth a stop just to experience a slice of Belgium.
Crupet is a member of the organization Les Plus Beaux Villages de Wallonie (The Most Beautiful Villages in Wallonia). It is a very small village with gorgeous stone houses decorated with many different types of flowers. Most of the houses date...
It's hard to imagine a less likely spot for a fine-dining restaurant. But DUO's food far surpasses its unassuming exterior. Watch closely, as you drive towards the Hautes Fagnes National Park in Belgium's Eastern Cantons, or you'll miss the small...
Belgium is a foodie paradise, but it can be difficult to find the best local artisanal products - unless you happen to visit the small town of Durbuy. There, nestled in the warren of cobbled pedestrian streets, you'll find the shop of the...
Strawberry season in Belgium is a big deal, particularly in the town of Wépion, near Dinant in the Wallonia region. Wépion's berries are known throughout the country, as the best strawberry, and their arrival on store shelves is...
Sabine Hazard was a big, robust man who looked like he fit the role of Cheese Creator perfectly. His hair was wildly uncombed, he had unruly eyebrows, and his orange sweater hugged his round belly. He had the look of a mad cheese scientist. He...
While fields of sheep, cattle and horses are common sights in rural Belgium, you may do a double-take while passing by L'Autrucherie du Pont d'Amour, near Dinant. Yes those giant birds are ostriches (and a few emus, rheas and cassowaries). The...
Maison Collard’s claim to fame is a cookie so hard they have to print a warning on it. Legend has it, during the great siege of 1466, the people of Dinant were starving and had only two things at their disposal: flour and honey. They made these...
I love cheese. I also love goats. So when I learned of a dairy goat farm just outside of Durbuy, Belgium, open to the public, I had to visit. The Ozo Goat Farm consists of around 200 happy Alpine goats. They produce delicious cheeses available to...
The Château de Modave sits, perched on a rock, 60 metres (200 feet) above the Hoyoux river in the province of Liège, Belgium. While it is open to the public all summer long, my favourite time to visit this pretty castle is during the Christmas...
