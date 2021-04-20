Ardennes region - Crupet

When you decide to visit the Kingdom of Belgium you most certainly want to see Brussels with it’s magnificent Grand Place, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the rest of the attractions, or maybe Bruges or Gent….but have you thought of visiting the country side? It has allot to offer.



The region of the Ardennes, in Wallonia, looks to me like it has not been discovered by foreign tourists yet. It's still a Belgian hidden treasure. I hope that will change in the future as it is a place of atemporal beauty. There is so much forest and green, lush pastures on the hills around rustic farms and stone built farm houses. It almost looks painted.



Crupet is a member of the organization Les Plus Beaux Villages de Wallonie, in English - The Most Beautiful Villages in Wallonia.

It is a very small village with gorgeous stone houses decorated with many different types of flowers.

Most of the houses date from the 17th, 18th and 19th century. The highlights of the village are the Crupet Chateau - a medieval farm-chateau situated below the village center, dating from the 13th century, and the Grotto of St Anthony of Padua. The grotto was designed by the local curate and inaugurated on the 12th July 1903. It features 22 religious-themed statues. Many of them depict scenes from the life of St. Anthony of Padua.



