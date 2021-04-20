Crupet
5332 Crupet, Belgium
Crupet ChateauCrupet is a member of the organization Les Plus Beaux Villages de Wallonie (The Most Beautiful Villages in Wallonia). It is a very small village with gorgeous stone houses decorated with many different types of flowers.
Most of the houses date from the 17th, 18th and 19th century. The highlights of the village are the Crupet Chateau—a medieval farm-chateau situated below the village center, dating from the 13th century, and the Grotto of St Anthony of Padua. The grotto was designed by the local curate and inaugurated on the 12th July 1903. It features 22 religious-themed statues. Many of them depict scenes from the life of St. Anthony of Padua.
The Ardennes region is an undiscovered Belgian treasure. There are many more charming little villages like this one. They look like time did not pass over them. When you enter a bakery people treat you like one of their own. Go and discover this wonderful part of Belgium.
For full size photos see www.facebook.com/adisphotopage and www.lifeinasuitcase.com
Ardennes region - Crupet
When you decide to visit the Kingdom of Belgium you most certainly want to see Brussels with it’s magnificent Grand Place, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the rest of the attractions, or maybe Bruges or Gent….but have you thought of visiting the country side? It has allot to offer.
The region of the Ardennes, in Wallonia, looks to me like it has not been discovered by foreign tourists yet. It's still a Belgian hidden treasure. I hope that will change in the future as it is a place of atemporal beauty. There is so much forest and green, lush pastures on the hills around rustic farms and stone built farm houses. It almost looks painted.
La Toquade Restaurant
When visiting Crupet, I strongly recommend having dinner at the La Toquade restaurant right next to the 4 star hotel, Le Moulin des Ramiers. It is 100m down the road from the Crupet chateau. The setting is so charming, the stone built restaurant, gazebos built over the river, next to a very small waterfall, sheep grazing right next to it. Perfect place to enjoy a meal and get inspired.
They serve some of the most interesting combinations of hot and cold dishes. We had a wonderfully decorated gazpacho, raw Angus tenderloin pieces, English veal served with raspberry sauce and Sardinian fregula made like a risotto and finished with an extremely interesting dessert. It was a mix of yogurt, small meringue pieces, caramel, fruit, spices, slices of rhubarb and dill. It is a very interesting dinner all together. Foodies will really enjoy it.
The list of wines is very extensive and it goes from a cheaper selection to a very expensive one. There is something in there for all wine lovers.
For the full size photos see www.facebook.com/adisphotopage and www.lifeinasuitcase.com
