Musée de la Fraise de Wepion

Belgium's Strawberry Museum
Strawberry season in Belgium is a big deal, particularly in the town of Wépion, near Dinant in the Wallonia region. Wépion's berries are known throughout the country, as the best strawberry, and their arrival on store shelves is eagerly anticipated. In fact, the town loves its red berries so much, they have their own museum, the Musée de la Fraise, or Strawberry Museum. This tiny museum tells the history of strawberry growing and production in this region and explains its importance to the economy and culture of Wépion. The museum also boasts a small shop of strawberry products (pictured here) including: jams, candies, liqueur and, of course, strawberry beer (It is Belgium after all). In the summer, there are also guided tours of the 35 acre "Jardin des Petits Fruits," a garden of local and exotic fruits. If you're lucky, you'll even get a taste. Don't forget to stop at one of the town's many strawberry stands to taste these local legends for yourself.