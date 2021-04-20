Where are you going?
Durbuy Topiary Garden

Rue de la Haie Himbe 1, 6940 Durbuy, Belgium
Website
| +32 86 21 90 75
A Unique Garden in the World's Smallest Town Durbuy Belgium

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

A Unique Garden in the World's Smallest Town

Durbuy, Belgium, claims the title of the "World's Smallest Town," (or sometimes city, depending which translation you use from the French). This dubious honor dates from 1331, when the town was elevated to the rank of city by John I, Count of Luxemburg, and King of Bohemia. Even though the population dropped to a few hundred residents, Durbuy kept its designation.

However, the moniker doesn’t exactly hold true anymore. In 1977, Durbuy amalgamated with 40 surrounding villages.

Either way, it's a lovely place to visit in Wallonia, and a great way to pass an hour is by taking a stroll through the topiary garden.

There are more than 250 topiaries in the garden, some of which are over 120 years old. And, being Belgium, the topiaries go beyond the typical animals and geometric shapes to include a dash of quirkiness. You can admire a green Manneken Pis (Belgium's famous peeing boy), kayakers, and even an homage to Pamela Anderson at the beach.

For more information on Durbuy: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/06/7-reasons-great-visit-durbuy-belgium/
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

