The best of Santorini, Greece is wonderfully accessible. Thought to be home to the lost city of Atlantis, Santorini is stunningly romantic. Whether approaching the island by ferry or plane, you'll see why people love it here. The dramatic shape of the caldera—like a perfect ring around the volcano that once wiped out the entire Minoan civilization—is one of the most surreal landscapes in Europe. The best of Santorini includes fresh Mediterranean food, delicious wines, and nighttime frolics.