Santorini Wine Adventure Tours

Fira 1564, Thira 847 00, Greece
Santorini's Unique and Delicious Wines Thira Greece

The unique quality of soil on Santorini is all due to the island's history of volcanic activity. The soil is known as "aspa," and is rich in essential minerals.

Santorini is home to some excellent wineries, including Santos Wines Winery, Gavalos Winery, and Estate Argyros. A wine tour will get you out and experiencing the best of the best, all while being introduced to the local culinary scene. You'll see Santorini's unique vineyards, with its vines coiled in the island's rich volcanic soil.

By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

