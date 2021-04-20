Where are you going?
Amoudi Villas

OIA, Santorini, Thira 847 02, Greece
Website
| +30 2286 072150
Discovering Amoudi Bay Ormos Ammoudiou Greece
Winding steps to Amoudi Bay

Put on some comfortable shoes and get a serious leg workout on the 350 steps that connect the cliffside town of Oia to the port at the base of Amoudi Bay. Visitors can grab a drink or calamari at one of the tavernas while watching fishing boats bring in fresh catches.

There is a small dirt path that leads around the bend to a beautiful rocky, swimming spot that some fans may recognize from the movie, "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants."
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

Lara Dalinsky
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Discovering Amoudi Bay

Amoudi is a small, Aegean port at the base of Santorini's steep cliffs. Those fit enough to descend the 350 steps from the village of Oia to the bay will be rewarded with a stunning views of fishermen bringing in fresh catches and tavernas serving fresh seafood. This is also a great spot to admire a sunset over the caldera. Just remember, the climb back up is much tougher than the descent!

