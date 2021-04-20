Amoudi Villas OIA, Santorini, Thira 847 02, Greece

Winding steps to Amoudi Bay Put on some comfortable shoes and get a serious leg workout on the 350 steps that connect the cliffside town of Oia to the port at the base of Amoudi Bay. Visitors can grab a drink or calamari at one of the tavernas while watching fishing boats bring in fresh catches.



There is a small dirt path that leads around the bend to a beautiful rocky, swimming spot that some fans may recognize from the movie, "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants."