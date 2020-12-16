The Best of Bondi
Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Bondi Beach is a vibrant neighborhood that's both down-to-earth and sophisticated. Home to surfers, artists, hippies, foreigners, wealthy suburbanites, and a large population of Hasidic Jews, Bondi is infinitely interesting and full of life. Here's what to check out.
Australia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few...
31 Lamrock Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Gallery director Adrian Newstead sources bark paintings, sculptures, and ceremonial artifacts from Aboriginal artists throughout Australia and curates works for local and international shows.
Poolside @ Bondi Icebergs, 1 Notts Ave, Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Andrew Crabbe serves up honest, scrumptious food at The Crabbe Hole. People watching at this little poolside cafe is equally delicious. Have breakfast here for a real slice of everyday Icebergs. You don't have to pay the pool fees to eat here....
106 Curlewis St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Run by a brother and sister duo, Brown Sugar is a small place with big flavor. Four seasonal menus (breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner) plus heaps of chalkboard specials are inspired by the freshest local ingredients. Early morning favorites...
28 Sir Thomas Mitchell Rd, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Nestled among palms and frangipani (plumeria) trees is a secret B&B tucked just far enough away from the bustle of Bondi Beach. This former schoolhouse is tastefully adorned with antiques and Australian works of art and consists of three...
69/73 Hall St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
The global hotel brand Adina has properties all over Sydney. Opened in 2013, the Adina in Bondi Beach offers spacious studios as well as one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments decorated with custom pillows and photographs from the local gallery...
Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Bondi to Bronte is a stunning 30-45min walk along the coast. Start early so you can park behind Icebergs (http://icebergs.com.au/). Check out the famous Icebergs pool, walk past Tamarama (a cute smaller beach) and wind up in Bronte before heading...
Rear Bldg, Bondi Pavilion, off Campell Pde (opp, Beach Rd, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Every January, this traveling short film festival kicks off at the Bondi Beach Pavilion and spends about nine days introducing moviegoers to Academy-accredited Australian and international films that include music videos, animations,...
Sydney NSW, Australia
83 Curlewis St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
This intimate restaurant is not quite a speakeasy, but it's warm and inviting like the den of a friend's home. Asian-style lanterns and candles, cushy chairs, decorative pillows, and provocative artwork all add to the ambience. The menu has a long...
79/73-75 Hall St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
The second location of the popular Darlinghurst Italian restaurant, A Tavola in Bondi Beach offers the same handmade pastas, copper globe lights, and marble communal tables in a larger space that's close to the sea. The daily specials are written...
75-79 Hall St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
The Harris Farms retail center that began openings in 2013 has a few additions for 2014, the first being the highly-anticipated Da Orazio Pizza + Porchetta owned by Iceberg's Maurice Terzini. Terzini hired a pizza chef from Naples, who cooks...
140 Glenayr Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Come for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and you can expect house-boiled bagels, local ingredients, and friendly service. Owned by the pair behind Brown Sugar around the corner, Lox Stock is gaining a following for its New York deli fare: bagel...
120 Ramsgate Ave, North Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Opened in early 2014 by Chiswick and Aria’s Matt Moran and Peter Sullivan, North Bondi Fish is a casual seafood joint overlooking the local's end of Australia's most famous beach. Small bites are the usual oysters, fish fingers, scallops, and...
270 Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
A North Bondi Beach institution since 1993, Sean’s Panaroma is known for unpretentious yet delicious fare, served in a homey dining room alongside fresh-cut flowers and views of Australia’s most famous beach. The simple chalkboard...
1 Notts Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Overlooking iconic Bondi Beach, Icebergs is arguably Sydney’s most scenic restaurant. The food, from local shrimp to braised beef cheeks, lives up to the setting. 1 Notts Ave., Bondi Beach, 61/(0) 2-9365-9000. This appeared in the August/September...
241 Victoria St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
A scoop of Italy in Sydney, this gelato mecca has foodies and bloggers queuing up all week. Go for the salted-caramel-and-white-chocolate gelato, one of the store’s best sellers, or try the “Poached Figs in Marsala” flavor,...
Bondi Pavilion, Shop 1, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Sydney NSW 2026, Australia
This is about as close as it gets to a bar on the beach in Sydney. Unfortunately, the ground is not sand, but there are umbrellas and lights and open-air views of the ocean. Inside, the place feels like a thumping Mexican cantina, especially when...
151 Curlewis St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
In 1999, surfer, photographer, and then frustrated creative director Eugene Tan started a blog to document daybreak at Bondi Beach. It started simply as a way to share photos of surfers, sunrises, swimmers, and waves with his mates for a daily...
Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Just one block from Bondi Beach, the Saturday farmers market is a colorful scene of fruits, vegetables, bread loaves, popsicles, canned goods, and unique food vendors such as the Veggie Patch, run out of a wood-paneled caravan. Other highlights...
Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
In the same location as the Bondi Beach Farmers Market, a flea market takes over every Sunday hawking vintage clothing, framed photographs and paintings, textiles and pillows, sunglasses, Deus ex Machina and Critical Slide Society surfwear,...
143 Curlewis St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Welcome to the Neighbourhood: the old Bondi FM radio station that's been reinvented as a local watering hole with an equal dose of style and heart. The space is a hodgepodge of brick, upcycled wood, old crates, and reclaimed light fixtures, and...
110 Spring St, Bondi Junction NSW 2022, Australia
Known mostly for its Westfield shopping center and hordes of commuters waiting for buses and trains, Bondi Junction is the unlikely locale for an underground bar and music venue. But Spring Street Social is the newest venture to help Sydneysiders...
141/143 Macpherson St, Bronte NSW 2024, Australia
Three Blue Ducks draws a queue of Bronte beachgoers every weekend for its famous orange yogurt pancakes and scrambled eggs with black sausage. Besides the friendly staff, graffiti-meets-indie-music vibe (especially cool at dinner), and the...
