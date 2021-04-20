Where are you going?
Da Orazio Pizza + Porchetta

75-79 Hall St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
| +61 2 8090 6969
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 5pm - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm

The Best Pizza in Bondi?

The Harris Farms retail center that began openings in 2013 has a few additions for 2014, the first being the highly-anticipated Da Orazio Pizza + Porchetta owned by Iceberg's Maurice Terzini. Terzini hired a pizza chef from Naples, who cooks fluffy, stretchy, and perfectly charred pies in a wood-fired, brick oven. You can't go wrong with the margherita-like Reginella, but if you're feeling more adventurous, try the Prosciutto, the Diavoletta (topped with hot salami), or the vegetarian Caponatina (with zucchini, eggplant, and bell pepper). Since porchetta is also in the restaurant's name, you have to order some pig; your options are a pork platter served with lemon wedges or the Focaccia Con Porchetta sandwich. Desserts are Italian classics plus a cleansing dish of watermelon. Judging by the noise and the crowds, the pizza here will be tough to beat.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

