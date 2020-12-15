The Best of Ambergris Caye, Belize
Collected by Erin De Santiago , AFAR Local Expert
Stay in a beachfront suite. Dine on seasonal seafood dishes like conch ceviche. Drink Belikin beer. And jump into the festivities that take place throughout the year on this party-loving reef island.
The long trek miles north is definitely worth it for a day at Rojo Beach Bar. This swanky yet casual beach bar is easily one of my favorite spots in Belize and I’m obviously not alone. Rojo has received a lot of international acclaim and was...
Beachfront, Ambergris Caye, Boca del Rio Drive, San Pedro, Belize
This understated beach bar is one of Ambergris Caye’s best-kept secrets that is quickly getting out. Owned by “Wayo from Cayo”, Wayo’s has become my regular hang out spot over the past two years. Wayo and his wife Dee can be found at the bar every...
No visit to Ambergris Caye is complete without an afternoon at the Palapa Bar. Situated at the end of a dock surrounded by turquoise waters and cool breezes, Palapa Barattracts a mix of locals, travelers, and some of the coolest bartenders on the...
A short boat ride north from San Pedro will deposit you onto a portion of Ambergris Caye that feels worlds away from any town or city. Once ensconced in a private bungalow on a private beach, there isn’t much to distract the guest from complete...
San Pedro, Belize
Hol Chan Marine Reserve, located just a few minutes' boat ride from San Pedro, is the place to go for snorkeling in Northern Belize. This small, protected area (Hol Chan means "little channel" in Mayan) is home to part of Belize's barrier reef,...
Barrier Reef Dr San Pedro, Belize, San Pedro, Belize
The Phoenix, a little slice of paradise on the edge of San Pedro, features more modern architecture than most buildings in town, as well as modern amenities. Rooms are one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom condominium suites that feature...
Pescador Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Before I went to Belize, anyone I spoke with who had already been told me that I had to have a meal at Elvi’s Kitchen. What started out as a take-out burger window in 1974 eventually became a sit-down restaurant serving lovingly prepared Caribbean...
Barrier Reef Drive, San Pedro, Belize
Beachfront, Barrier Reef Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Blue Water Grill is an open-air restaurant right on the beach in a quieter end of San Pedro. Simple and rustic in its decor, with wood walls and colorful paintings, it’s a space that allows the food to be the star of the show. Breakfast...
Coconut Drive, San Pedro, Coconut Dr, San Pedro, Belize
When I was a kid, I visited a place called Mackinac Island. No cars are allowed and most people get where they need to go via their own two feet, a bicycle or one of the many horse-drawn carriages that populate the busier streets along the harbor....
1657 Laguna Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Tucked in a condo complex just north of the bridge, Coco Loco’s is a cozy little pool and beach bar. On hot days, take advantage of the swim-up bar stools or hang out on the picnic tables closer to the beach. What Coco Loco’s lacks in...
San Pedro, Belize
South of San Pedro is the award-winning luxury resort of Victoria House. The plantation style property is unlike any other on Ambergris Caye, offering some of the best views of the Caribbean Sea. Despite being one of the larger properties with 42...
San Pedro, Belize
Mid-June kicks off lobster season, and celebrations take place in Caye Caulker, Ambergris Caye, and Placencia. One of the biggest events is Ambergris Caye’s Lobsterfest. The weeklong festivities include daily specials, drinks, and musical...
San Pedro, Belize
If ghouls and goblins are your thing, mark the last Saturday in October on your calendar and pack your best costume! Head to Ambergris Caye for one of the biggest and most entertaining parties of the year—Holiday Hotel’s Halloween Bash. Drawing a...
Beachfront, Buccaneer St, San Pedro, Belize
Good breakfast spots are on the rise in San Pedro, but one of the most beloved places to grab a bite will always be Estel’s Dine by the Sea. Aside from its perfect beachfront location where you can eat with your toes in the sand, the food is...
35 Boca del Rio Drive, San Pedro, Belize
One of the newest resorts on Ambergris Caye is Aqua Vista Suites, a boutique property featuring six one-bedroom suites right on the beach. Located just north of town, Aqua Vista is a short 5-10 minute walk to the center of town and 10 steps away...
Seagrape Drive, San Pedro, Belize
Pedro’s is one of the most popular hang-out spots in San Pedro. Walk into Pedro’s any night of the week and you’re likely to find more locals and expats at the bar than guests of the hotel and hostel. From live music to the infamous wall of Jager...
Belize City, Belize
Belize’s liveliest time of the year comes in September, when the entire country celebrates independence for three entire weeks leading up to Sept. 21. The major towns and cities host various events, and a countrywide calendar is published on Sept....
Ambergris Caye, Belize
Rent a golf cart in San Pedro, grab a towel, and head off on a day of adventure. Locals will likely send you to the island's "Secret Beach" when asked where to head for a quiet day on some pristine sand. Bring a map and $10 Belizean ($5 U.S.) to...
San Pedro, Belize
From the first time I set foot on the island of Ambergris Caye, Caramba became my favorite restaurant in San Pedro. And that’s not changed, even ten years later. Rene Reyes, Sr. and his wife Patty have done a remarkable job with the restaurant....
If you’re in San Pedro on a Tuesday or Thursday night, head over to Wahoo’s Lounge on Front Street for the weekly Chicken Drop. It’s definitely one of the most unique experiences you’ll have on your Belize vacation. Place your bets, watch the...
6 Miles North Ambergris Caye San Pedro, Belize
You don’t have to head far on Ambergris Caye to find yourself a secluded slice of heaven. Portofino Beach Resort is 6 miles north of San Pedro and offers guests a laid-back style of luxury. Here you will find all the amenities you would expect in...
