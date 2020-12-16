The Best Little Places in Reno-Tahoe
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
It's more than casinos! Reno has sushi buffets, local art, funky museums, and some great shopping. You can trust me — I used to live there.
669 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501, USA
Located in Reno's up-and-coming Midtown district, Sup is a low-key and inexpensive soup-and-sandwich place. It's located inside a cute little house, with plenty of patio seating and indoor tables. The turkey pesto sandwich is enormous, piled high...
555 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501, USA
Great Full Gardens is a great casual place for lunch or dinner with good food, friendly service. The menu offers a good selection of soups, salads, wraps, and sandwiches at reasonable prices. They have vegeterarian, vegan, and gluten-free options,...
760 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501, USA
You'd never guess you were in Reno: Cafe de Thai serves up traditional and fusion dishes in a modern, tasteful restaurant that would be at home in any city. The yellow-and-grey decor and minimalist water feature make for a pleasant atmosphere for...
104, 555 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501, USA
Batch Cupcakes is a tiny bakery in Reno's Midtown District offering cupcakes, brownies, scones, and other sweet treats. Whimsical cupcake names like the Donner Pass and Keep Tahoe Blueberry give the display case a distinctly local flavor. There...
160 W Liberty St, Reno, NV 89501, USA
The Nevada Museum of Art, in Reno, is the state's only accredited art museum. The permanent collection is divided into four themes: Contemporary Art, Altered Landscape Photography, Art of the Greater West, and the Work Ethic Collection. Temporary...
2855 N McCarran Blvd, Sparks, NV 89431, USA
Tucked away in a suburban shopping center — albeit a Wild West-themed one — Black Rock may not look like an award-winning pizza joint, but it is. While the no-frills interior may not wow you, the food will. The pizzas are generously sized and...
Peppermill, 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502, USA
The Fireside Lounge is unapologetically, gloriously tacky — which is why we love it. Tucked away inside the Peppermill Casino, the little corner bar can be a bit hard to find, so it's usually less busy. The banquette seats around the water-filled...
2001 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA
Airports have it tough: if they're well designed, you don't even notice, but if they're poorly designed, you have a truly miserable ordeal. The recently renovated Reno-Tahoe Airport enjoys the advantages of a small regional airport: fewer...
294 E Moana Ln #1, Reno, NV 89502, USA
When I left Reno, I was deeply disappointed to discover that all-you-can-eat sushi buffets aren't nearly as common in other cities. While not exactly cheap, your meal quickly pays for itself as you order lavish, oversized rolls, and a committed...
955 S Virginia St #102, Reno, NV 89502, USA
When you see the giant grinning Cheshire Cat head, you've found the entrance to Happy Happy Joy Joy, a wacky toy and novelty store for oddballs of all ages. You'll find housewares, bags, gag gifts, party favors, collectibles, comics, art... and,...
685 E Prater Way #101, Sparks, NV 89431, USA
Yet another sushi buffet in Reno, Ijji Sushi sets itself apart with a wider range of cooked dishes and more innovative fusion rolls with a variety of ingredients (which aren't always successful), like the Tropical Roll — mango, jicama, and salmon...
3800 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502, USA
As a former Renoite, I now get to enjoy playing tourist when I return, which includes staying at a hotel-casino. For my money, the Atlantis is one of the best choices in town. It's located a bit south of downtown, very close to the aiport and far...
1290 Plumb Lane J, Reno, NV 89502, USA
Sushi Pier, Sushi Club, Sushi Land... the sushi buffet names aren't terribly inventive in Reno, granted. But what they lack in clever names, they make up for with unlimited quantities of nigiri, hand rolls, and long rolls. Sushi Pier's claim to...
960 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502, USA
Thrifters, costume lovers, and antique collectors can all find something to love at Junkee Clothing Exchange, one of Reno's most charming vintage stores. You can bring your clothes to sell for store credit, or simply wander among the racks of...
1595 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89503, USA
Rancho San Rafael is a sprawling 570-acre regional park that has plenty to offer visitors: walking trails, picnic areas, a rose garden and arboretum, the Wilbur D. May Museum (full of taxidermy and other creepy delights), a dog park, and the Great...
1590 S Wells Ave, Reno, NV 89502, USA
Offering no-nonsense classic diner food and enormous portions, PJ & Co. is a Reno institution. They're best known for their brunch — try the eggs Benedict, coffee cake, and the Bloody Marys. It's a popular place and the wait can be almost an hour...
138 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
Leave behind the powerboats roaring around Lake Tahoe and find your bliss by kayaking the sparkling waters of Tahoe’s biggest bay. The water is typically calm here, especially in the morning, so even beginners can have fun. Pick up a rental...
