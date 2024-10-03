Travel InspirationOutdoor Adventure
By Bailey Berg
  •  October 03, 2024

19 U.S. National Parks You Can Visit for Free—Any Time of the Year

Of the 63 national parks in the United States, about a third are free to visit every day of the year.

Rock Spires in turquoise water

Kenai Fjords National Park doesn’t require visitors to pay an entrance fee.

Photo by Penny Richard/Shutterstock

The United States is home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the world, many preserved within its vast network of national parks. From towering mountains and lush forests to arid deserts and sweeping coastlines, these protected areas offer unparalleled opportunities for outdoor adventure, wildlife viewing, and a connection to nature.

Best of all, many of these parks are open to the public without any entrance fees, making them accessible to everyone.

Here’s what you need to know about which national parks in the United States are free to visit—and what to do in some of the most exciting parks.

The national parks that are always free

Of the 63 full-fledged national parks in the United States, 19 are free to visit every day of the year (the other 44 are fee-free six times a year). The parks that never have entrance fees are:

  1. Biscayne National Park, Florida
  2. Channel Islands National Park, California
  3. Congaree National Park, South Carolina
  4. Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio
  5. Gates of the Arctic National Park, Alaska
  6. Gateway Arch National Park, Missouri
  7. Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska
  8. Great Basin National Park, Nevada
  9. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina and Tennessee
  10. Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas
  11. Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska
  12. Kobuk Valley National Park, Alaska
  13. Lake Clark National Park, Alaska
  14. New River Gorge National Park, West Virginia
  15. North Cascades National Park, Washington
  16. Redwood National Park, California
  17. Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
  18. Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota
  19. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park, Alaska

Why aren’t all national parks free to visit? National parks are not just places of incredible beauty; they are ecological preserves with delicate ecosystems that need constant care, from maintaining hiking trails to controlling invasive species and conducting wildlife research. The costs of conservation are high. Fees help bridge the gap between government funding and the parks’ operational expenses, including maintenance, improvements, staff salaries, and environmental protection. They also help fund vital projects that ensure the park’s natural resources—its forests, rivers, wildlife, and landscapes—are kept healthy.

The best free national parks

New River Gorge National Park, West Virginia

In 2020, New River Gorge became the United State’s 63rd and newest national park. Contrary to its name, the New River is considered one of the oldest rivers in the world, estimated to be 360 million years old. Its deep gorge was carved over millennia, creating dramatic cliffs, scenic overlooks, and whitewater rapids that form the park’s defining features.

At the heart of the park lies the iconic New River Gorge Bridge, one of world’s the longest single-span arch bridges. Every October, during Bridge Day, this engineering marvel becomes the stage from which base jumpers to leap to the abyss below. Another exhilarating way to experience the New River is by going white water rafting. The Upper New River offers a gentler experience, perfect for families or beginners, while the Lower New River is famous for its challenging Class IV and V rapids, ideal for seasoned thrill seekers.

Great Basin National Park, Nevada

This wildly underrated national park is a study in contrasts. Stretching over 77,000 acres, the park is dominated by the majestic Wheeler Peak, which rises 13,063 feet above sea level. One of the park’s most unique features is its juxtaposition of dry desert basins and the greenery surrounding mountain streams and glacial valleys. This creates a surprising diversity of plant and animal life, including mule deer, bighorn sheep, and more than 230 species of birds.

Great Basin National Park is one of the few places in the United States that has been designated an International Dark Sky Park. Far from the pollution of city lights, the park offers Milky Way views so you can see stars, planets, and even distant galaxies with the naked eye.

Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska

While most of Alaska’s national parks are free to visit, they’re not the most accessible: They are either far-flung or require some serious outdoorsy skills to explore. However, Kenai Fjords, just two hours from Anchorage by car, not only is easy to visit but also offers nature enthusiasts a chance to choose their own adventure.

One of the park’s main attractions is the Harding Icefield, a colossal expanse of ice that feeds more than 40 glaciers. Ranger-led glacier walks share insight into the area’s geology and the impacts of climate change. Alternatively, a boat tour through the fjords gives travelers close-up views of glaciers calving into the sea.

Redwood National Park, California

The eponymous trees are the undeniable stars of Redwood National Park. Stretching skyward to dizzying heights—some more than 350 feet—these colossal trees have been standing for centuries, with the oldest estimated to be more than 2,000 years old. Popular trails such as the Tall Trees Grove and the Lady Bird Johnson Grove offer some of the best opportunities to immerse yourself in this ancient forest.

The park’s ecosystem is incredibly diverse, encompassing rugged coastal cliffs, sandy beaches, and open prairies. If you’re a beach lover, take a trip to Gold Bluffs Beach, where the wild, windswept coastline meets crashing Pacific waves.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more.
From Our Partners
An aerial view of the Palm Beach Par 3 golf course and hotel along the beach in Florida
Natural Wonders
4 Outdoor Adventure Ideas in Florida
Sponsored by
Corpus Christi
Water Sports
Looking for an Active Beach Trip? Check Out This Coastal Destination
Sponsored by
A cloudy, empty beach with birds flying above in Padre Island, Texas
Health + Wellness
This Gulf Coast Beach Escape Has Seafood Feasts and Laid-Back Vibes
Sponsored by
Go boating in the BVI to explore some of its lesser-known gems.
Food + Drink
6 Under-the-Radar Places to Visit in the British Virgin Islands
Sponsored by
Downtown Pasadena
Where to Travel Next
The Best Places to Explore Pasadena on Foot
Sponsored by
The Colorado Street Bridge of Pasadena
Where to Travel Next
Some of L.A.’s Best Shopping Is 10 Miles North
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
6 Celestial Events Worth Traveling for in 2019
Astrotourism
5 Celestial Events You Should Definitely Add to Your Travel Calendar
October 04, 2024 03:44 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Gifu, Japan - May 3 2023: World heritage site - The Historical Village of Shirakawa-go, Gifu, Japan.
Where to Travel Next
7 Charming Small Towns in Japan You Must Visit
October 03, 2024 11:45 AM
 · 
Yukari Sakamoto
Two ceramic skulls displayed on a Dia de los Muertos altar.
Festivals + Events
When and Where to Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Mexico
October 02, 2024 03:02 AM
 · 
Sarah Buder
Mozambique-MHeimerman.jpg
Epic Trips
These Photos Show Why Mozambique Is So Beloved for Its Beaches
October 01, 2024 07:14 PM
 · 
Michelle Heimerman

See More