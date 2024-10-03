19 U.S. National Parks You Can Visit for Free—Any Time of the Year

The United States is home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the world, many preserved within its vast network of national parks. From towering mountains and lush forests to arid deserts and sweeping coastlines, these protected areas offer unparalleled opportunities for outdoor adventure, wildlife viewing, and a connection to nature.

Best of all, many of these parks are open to the public without any entrance fees, making them accessible to everyone.

Here’s what you need to know about which national parks in the United States are free to visit—and what to do in some of the most exciting parks.

The national parks that are always free

Of the 63 full-fledged national parks in the United States, 19 are free to visit every day of the year (the other 44 are fee-free six times a year). The parks that never have entrance fees are:



Biscayne National Park, Florida Channel Islands National Park, California Congaree National Park, South Carolina Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio Gates of the Arctic National Park, Alaska Gateway Arch National Park, Missouri Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska Great Basin National Park, Nevada Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina and Tennessee Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska Kobuk Valley National Park, Alaska Lake Clark National Park, Alaska New River Gorge National Park, West Virginia North Cascades National Park, Washington Redwood National Park, California Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota Wrangell–St. Elias National Park, Alaska

Why aren’t all national parks free to visit? National parks are not just places of incredible beauty; they are ecological preserves with delicate ecosystems that need constant care, from maintaining hiking trails to controlling invasive species and conducting wildlife research. The costs of conservation are high. Fees help bridge the gap between government funding and the parks’ operational expenses, including maintenance, improvements, staff salaries, and environmental protection. They also help fund vital projects that ensure the park’s natural resources—its forests, rivers, wildlife, and landscapes—are kept healthy.

The best free national parks

New River Gorge National Park, West Virginia

In 2020, New River Gorge became the United State’s 63rd and newest national park. Contrary to its name, the New River is considered one of the oldest rivers in the world, estimated to be 360 million years old. Its deep gorge was carved over millennia, creating dramatic cliffs, scenic overlooks, and whitewater rapids that form the park’s defining features.

At the heart of the park lies the iconic New River Gorge Bridge, one of world’s the longest single-span arch bridges. Every October, during Bridge Day, this engineering marvel becomes the stage from which base jumpers to leap to the abyss below. Another exhilarating way to experience the New River is by going white water rafting. The Upper New River offers a gentler experience, perfect for families or beginners, while the Lower New River is famous for its challenging Class IV and V rapids, ideal for seasoned thrill seekers.

Great Basin National Park, Nevada

This wildly underrated national park is a study in contrasts. Stretching over 77,000 acres, the park is dominated by the majestic Wheeler Peak, which rises 13,063 feet above sea level. One of the park’s most unique features is its juxtaposition of dry desert basins and the greenery surrounding mountain streams and glacial valleys. This creates a surprising diversity of plant and animal life, including mule deer, bighorn sheep, and more than 230 species of birds.

Great Basin National Park is one of the few places in the United States that has been designated an International Dark Sky Park. Far from the pollution of city lights, the park offers Milky Way views so you can see stars, planets, and even distant galaxies with the naked eye.

Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska

While most of Alaska’s national parks are free to visit, they’re not the most accessible: They are either far-flung or require some serious outdoorsy skills to explore. However, Kenai Fjords, just two hours from Anchorage by car, not only is easy to visit but also offers nature enthusiasts a chance to choose their own adventure.

One of the park’s main attractions is the Harding Icefield, a colossal expanse of ice that feeds more than 40 glaciers. Ranger-led glacier walks share insight into the area’s geology and the impacts of climate change. Alternatively, a boat tour through the fjords gives travelers close-up views of glaciers calving into the sea.

Redwood National Park, California

The eponymous trees are the undeniable stars of Redwood National Park. Stretching skyward to dizzying heights—some more than 350 feet—these colossal trees have been standing for centuries, with the oldest estimated to be more than 2,000 years old. Popular trails such as the Tall Trees Grove and the Lady Bird Johnson Grove offer some of the best opportunities to immerse yourself in this ancient forest.

The park’s ecosystem is incredibly diverse, encompassing rugged coastal cliffs, sandy beaches, and open prairies. If you’re a beach lover, take a trip to Gold Bluffs Beach, where the wild, windswept coastline meets crashing Pacific waves.