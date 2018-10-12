A Playful New NoMad Arrives in Las Vegas

“What we’ve done here is significantly different from the other offerings in town,” says Andrew Zobler, the founder and CEO of NoMad Hotels and a member of AFAR’s 2018 Travel Vanguard . “It’s not a giant hotel and I think we can provide the kind of service and know our customers in the way we do in New York and in L.A.”

After four long years, the NoMad Las Vegas is ready to make its debut along the city’s famous strip of resorts. The hotel, bar, and casino opens on October 12, with a new restaurant from chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara coming later this fall. Fans of the NoMad New York and NoMad Los Angeles will find a home away from home in the new Las Vegas location. But they can also expect a few playful twists and firsts for the brand, like the high-end casino at the center of the property.

While a casino may seem like a departure for a brand known for its apartment-like hotel rooms and Michelin-starred restaurant, the design will reflect an Old-World design sensibility in line with the other hotels. Centered underneath a Tiffany glass ceiling that is historic to the building, the casino will feature roulette and baccarat, plus a cocktail program run by award-winning bar director, Leo Robitschek, who helped New York’s NoMad Bar earn a spot in the top 10 of the World’s 50 Best Bars for the third year in a row earlier this October.

The design for the NoMad Restaurant, which is slated to open on November 14, 2018, was inspired by the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading in Rio de Janeiro and will feature 23-foot-tall book-covered walls, recessed banquets, and an 18th-century French antique fireplace.

Photo by Iuliia Serova / Shutterstock.com The yet-to-open NoMad Restaurant will take its design cues from the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading, seen here, in Rio de Janeiro.

Beyond the restaurant’s sophisticated design, Humm and Guidara have allowed themselves to loosen up a bit in order to give people a genuine Las Vegas experience while also staying true to their Michelin-starred roots in New York.

“In Vegas, what’s amazing is that everyone is there to have a good time,” Humm says. “We see ourselves throwing a party every night. We can turn up the fun and theatrics compared to the other restaurants.”

So while the NoMad’s signature roasted chicken for two will definitely be on the menu, there will also be beef tartare and tuna tartare made tableside, Humm’s own riff on surf and turf, and large-format drinks for up to eight people called “cocktail explosions” that are meant to “bring the party to the table,” according to Guidara.

“We’re having a blast because some of our more out-there ideas we feel like we’re allowed to do them there,” Guidara says.