The Best Hotels in Portland, Oregon
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The City of Roses may be known for its coffee shops, food carts, and craft breweries, but it’s also home to some of the most unique hotels in the Pacific Northwest. From a tiny house and converted school to a hipster favorite and elegant grande dame, the options are varied in both style and price, with extras ranging from Wilamette River views to Pearl District proximity.
Save Place
1022 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The second Ace Hotel and the first step in the oh-so-cool brand’s expansion, the Ace Hotel Portland can arguably claim to have launched the current boutique hotel craze. Though it sounds like a cliché in this age of thoughtfully designed hotels,...
Save Place
5009 NE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97211, USA
Situated on Northeast Portland’s Alberta Street, smack in the middle of the Alberta Arts District, Caravan is an unique alternative to the same old hotels or vacation rentals. The hotel is comprised of six tiny, individually styled...
Save Place
1001 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Don’t let Portland’s low-key, outdoorsy-hipster vibe fool you: the Heathman Hotel is as grown-up and refined as they come. Opened in 1927 as an expansion of one of the city’s grande dame hotels, the Heathman continues to set the standard for...
Save Place
1021 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232, USA
Rising from the ashes of the 60’s Red Lion Hotel is the east side’s latest entry into Portland’s hip hotel scene—the Eastlund. Cut from the same pedigree as the downtown Modera Hotel, the Eastlund is a welcome upgrade in...
Save Place
50 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204, USA
For a deal on a great room in an ideal location, you can’t do better than Hotel Rose. Following a major renovation, the property now features an understatedly hip vibe, wrapped in clean lines and comfort. The nice-sized rooms are bright,...
Save Place
422 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Sure, the Hotel Vintage is classic (it was built in 1894 as the Hotel Imperial, one of Portland’s most iconic grande dames, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places), but its name references another kind of vintage: the many...
Save Place
800 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
When you visit a too-cool-for-school city like Portland—you know, one full of hipster artists and musicians who spend their days sipping artisan espresso, brewing craft beer, and going for long bike rides through postcard-worthy terrain—the...
Save Place
5736 NE 33rd Ave, Portland, OR 97211, USA
Housed in a converted elementary school dating back to 1915, this sprawling hotel complex has long drawn out-of-towners and local Portlanders alike with its bars, restaurants, miniature movie theater, and even a heated soaking pool that’s...
Save Place
15 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
The Hoxton, Portland—the brand’s second outpost in the United States, after Brooklyn—sits in Old Town Chinatown, in a 1907 building that overlooks the statuesque Chinatown Gateway. With this property, The Hoxton arrives in the...
Save Place
525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Portland isn’t exactly the kind of city that’s known for being “fancy,” which was why it was so bold for the Starwood Luxury Collection to add a sleek 15th floor to the top of the iconic Meier & Frank department store...
Save Place
813 SW Alder St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The Portland-based Provenance Hotels group continues its domination of downtown with Woodlark, its sixth hotel in a six-block radius. With everything from an inviting lobby cafe and much-lauded restaurant to a modern design palette and a few smart...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25