Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland
422 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
| +1 503-228-1212
Photo by David Phelps
Kimpton Hotel Vintage PortlandSure, the Hotel Vintage is classic (it was built in 1894 as the Hotel Imperial, one of Portland’s most iconic grande dames, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places), but its name references another kind of vintage: the many renowned wines of the surrounding Willamette Valley. When the hotel reopened in 2015 after an extensive renovation, it announced partnerships with 117 local wineries (one for each guestroom), each of which sends a representative at least once a quarter to pour at the guest-only wine hour held every evening. Rooms feature original artwork made from recycled corks, and the trendy lobby bar (named for Bacchus, the god of wine) and local landmark of a restaurant offer an impressive list of some of the best local and Italian wines.
Even those who don’t share the hotel’s passion for vino will find plenty to love, from the famously superlative Kimpton service to the private outdoor hot tubs and custom Public bicycles available to borrow. Also on-site is a game room—an extension of the lobby bar where guests and in-the-know locals mingle over retro video game consoles (Atari, anyone?), shuffleboard, and pool. We’ll raise a glass to that.
AFAR Contributor
almost 4 years ago
This downtown boutique property blends a mix of intentionally urban-hipster features (think commissioned graffiti in the stairwells and a guest computer loaded with the classic Oregon Trail computer game) with a solid dedication to all things wine. Complimentary wine hours, held in the lobby every evening, are hosted by a rotation of area wineries and vineyards, and the hotel can arrange special packages and trips out to the Willamette Valley or Columbia Gorge AVAs, both of which are but a short drive from the city. Each of the 117 rooms here is named after a different area winery, with locally produced vintages in the minibars and an extensive wine list available through room service. A handful of rooms here also have their own private patios with large Jacuzzis and views out onto the city.