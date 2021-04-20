Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland

This downtown boutique property blends a mix of intentionally urban-hipster features (think commissioned graffiti in the stairwells and a guest computer loaded with the classic Oregon Trail computer game) with a solid dedication to all things wine. Complimentary wine hours, held in the lobby every evening, are hosted by a rotation of area wineries and vineyards, and the hotel can arrange special packages and trips out to the Willamette Valley or Columbia Gorge AVAs, both of which are but a short drive from the city. Each of the 117 rooms here is named after a different area winery, with locally produced vintages in the minibars and an extensive wine list available through room service. A handful of rooms here also have their own private patios with large Jacuzzis and views out onto the city.