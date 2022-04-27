Multnomah Falls Lodge
It was touch-and-go at moments, but 2017’s wildfires spared the lodge at this iconic waterfall in the Columbia Gorge, 30 miles east of downtown Portland. The stone structure at the site of the 620-foot, two-step falls was built in 1925, ten years after Multnomah Falls Park was dedicated. It’s an easy, paved hike up to the Benson Footbridge, situated between the upper and lower falls. On weekends and in the summertime, traffic can be a bear, so plan accordingly, either by arriving early or by taking advantage of the Gorge Express bus service, which departs regularly from the Gateway Transit Center in Portland.