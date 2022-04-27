Where are you going?
Multnomah Falls Lodge

53000 East Historic Columbia River Hwy, Corbett, OR 97019, USA
Website
| +1 503-695-2376
More info

Sun 8am - 2pm, 2:30pm - 8pm
Mon - Thur 8am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 8pm

It was touch-and-go at moments, but 2017’s wildfires spared the lodge at this iconic waterfall in the Columbia Gorge, 30 miles east of downtown Portland. The stone structure at the site of the 620-foot, two-step falls was built in 1925, ten years after Multnomah Falls Park was dedicated. It’s an easy, paved hike up to the Benson Footbridge, situated between the upper and lower falls. On weekends and in the summertime, traffic can be a bear, so plan accordingly, either by arriving early or by taking advantage of the Gorge Express bus service, which departs regularly from the Gateway Transit Center in Portland.
By Alexander Basek , AFAR Local Expert

