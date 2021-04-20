The Nines
525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204, USA
| +1 877-229-9995
Photo courtesy of The Nines
The NinesPortland isn’t exactly the kind of city that’s known for being “fancy,” which was why it was so bold for the Starwood Luxury Collection to add a sleek 15th floor to the top of the iconic Meier & Frank department store building downtown—and turn the top nine floors into the swankiest hotel in town. Who would’ve thought that Louis XVI chairs, tufted white leather and teal velvet, crystal chandeliers, and ornate wallpaper would work so well in the city of plaid, beards, and twee bird patterns? In true Field of Dreams fashion, Starwood built it and the travelers came out of the woodwork, hungry for a luxury hotel that embodies the Rose City with everything from environmentally conscious practices and farm-to-table restaurants to an extensive art collection and rooftop honey bee colony. All that’s to say nothing of the private club-like Library, a collaboration with Portland icon Powell’s Books (the world’s largest bookstore) that allows hotel guests to borrow from a curated collection of 3,000 books during their stay. As it turns out, it’s not all that hard to dress Portland to the nines.
almost 7 years ago
Luxury at the Nines Hotel
I don't come from a family full of money, so staying at the Nines in Portland was an experience I'm not accustomed to! The hotel and rooms are gorgeous. The staff is the friendliest of almost any business I've been to, and the location is absolutely perfect. Every night housekeeping came in and did a turn-down service that included little chocolates on your pillow. The hotel is about a mile from the water and set amid amazing shopping and restaurants. While there for three days, I was able to walk everywhere I needed to go. If I make it back to Portland, I will definitely stay at the Nines again!