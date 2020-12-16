The Best Hotels in Mexico
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The best hotels in Mexico fit well in a country that dazzles visitors with world-class art, museums, and food, but also relaxes even the most harried traveler with its beautiful beaches. Choose from boutique properties in the city, eco-friendly accommodations on the coast, or luxurious spots that offer the ultimate spa experience.
Av. Pdte. Masaryk 390, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City has no dearth of luxurious boutique hotels, but Las Alcobas is a special option. Designed by famed firm Yabu Pushelberg, the hotel is full of gorgeous details, from hand-stitched leather wall coverings to a spiral staircase that surges...
México 307, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Secluded and service-oriented are the adjectives that best describe Rosewood Mayakoba, a resort in Playa del Carmen that opened in 2008. At 1,600 acres, the resort is expansive, offering plenty of room for guests to feel that they have their own...
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
As is the case with many hotels in the Tulum section of Riviera Maya, Casa de las Olas shies away from the “luxe” label, preferring to promote itself as a simple, eco-friendly retreat where intimate spaces and five-star service are...
Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
Calle 38 norte Mz 4 Lote 3, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77720 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
“We hope you adapt to our bohemian philosophy,” say the staff at Hotel La Semilla, by way of explanation when guests ask why rooms have no televisions (there is, however, Wi-Fi and AC). With distressed walls and furniture, the hotel...
Calle Benito Juárez SN, Centro, 23033 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
“Dude” is a word that's used a lot around Rancho Pescadero, a small hotel in the surfing town of Todos Santos, located in the Mexican state of Baja California. The rooms here, however, don't reflect the dude aesthetic, which is to say...
Carretera Federal 200, Km 82, Costalegre, 48850 Quémaro, Jal., Mexico
Las Alamandas is a colorful, comfortable hotel with just 16 suites located on Mexico's Costalegre, or “Happy Coast.” Rooms here are spacious, comfortable, and bright, suffused with natural sunlight washing over the vivid colors of the furniture...
Juluchuca, Zihuatanejo, Playa Icacos, 40834 Gro., Mexico
The owners and staff of Playa Viva (whose name means “Living Beach”) promise guests “guilt-free luxury” at this beachfront eco-resort where the dividing line between the indoors and the outdoors is hard to distinguish....
De Los Chiquitos 1A, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
L’Ôtel may not have a Mexican-sounding name, but the intimate boutique property is pure San Miguel de Allende. A colonial-style stone facade covered in vines gives way to four exceedingly stylish rooms with eclectic influences that nod...
Paseo Punta Ixtapa S/N, Zona Hotelera II, 40880 Ixtapa, Gro., Mexico
Built into the side of a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Capella Ixtapa is a luxurious resort hotel with 59 rooms, all suites with ocean-facing views. As might be expected, accommodations are generous in size, with each guestroom featuring a...
José Guadalupe Posadas 116, Centro, 50020 Toluca de Lerdo, Méx., Mexico
La Purificadora (“The Purifier”) is named for the former industry in the building where this boutique hotel is housed. In the late 19th century, the site was a water-purification and ice factory. While the building underwent renovation,...
Paseo de Montejo 480, Zona Paseo Montejo, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
With a name like that, it’s no wonder this boutique hotel is a prime spot for romantic getaways in the Yucatan’s capital city. The two pink-hued colonial mansions are as charming as they are camera-friendly, bedecked in vibrant modern...
38, 5 de Mayo, Barrio de Mexicanos, 29240 San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico
Hotel Bo is a so-called design concept hotel, and its particular concept is the unification of contemporary and traditional Chiapaneco architecture and design. (Chiapaneco means indigenous to the state of Chiapas, where San Cristobal de las Casas...
Av. Pdte. Masaryk 201, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Ultra-modern Hotel Habita sits on upscale avenue Presidente Masaryk, in the midst of the Polanco's fine restaurants and shops. Opened in 2000 and renovated in 2012, the hotel, which looks like a glass cube, continues to attract travelers who...
Blvd. Kukulcan Mz 59 Lote 1-03 Km 21.26, Nizuc, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
The 29-acre Nizuc Resort & Spa excels in size, service, and amenities. The soothing design scheme blends calming neutrals and natural materials, which recur across multiple interior elements, including lamps, furniture, and tile...
Calz. de Los Frailes 218A, Sisal, 97784 Valladolid, Yuc., Mexico
There are at least two kinds of luxury when it comes to hotels. The first is overtly lavish: suited staff, hardwood floors, heavy furniture, and spare-no-expense design details and amenities. The second is understated, even simple, with effort and...
Carretera Transpeninsular Km. 7 Mz 10, Punta Ballena, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Esperanza, an Auberge Resort, sits on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, offering guests exceptional views of the Sea of Cortéz. Each of the hotel’s 57 rooms faces the sea and Esperanza’s private beach but also...
Calle de Manuel García Vigil 407, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Small and intimate, Hotel Casa Oaxaca feels quintessentially Oaxacan: It’s colonial in style, with whitewashed walls contrasting with vivid pops of carnelian red and fuchsia. It’s surrounded by local vegetation. And it’s filled...
