Downtown Beds in D.F.: Super-affordable place to sleep in central Mexico City

This has to be one of the best deals in the city: For under US$20, you can grab a bed in this chic new Grupo Habita property (which also has 17 small private rooms for ten times that price). Located inside the renovated mansion of La Condesa de Mirabelle, a well-to-do 17th-century countess and only a few blocks walk from the Zocalo and many other central sites, Downtown Beds allows dorm guests to use many of the facilities, including the rooftop pool, hot tub, and bar (pictured above), and two remarkable restaurants and an upscale mini-mall. The building itself is quite remarkable and the dorm beds are in the old servants quarters.