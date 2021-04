Grupo Habita, the hoteliers behind the ultra-modern Hotel Habita and Distrito Capital, among others, took an entirely different approach to style and design in their latest property, the aptly-named Downtown, a hotel-restaurant-retail complex in Mexico City 's Centro Histórico. The hoteliers turned a 17th-century palace that retains all of its historic character into a 17-room hotel with high ceilings and spare decorative elements. One of the best aspects of this hotel is the fact that it's surrounded by restaurants and boutiques that are all Mexican in origin. The delicious and popular Azul Histórico is on-site, as is a mezcal bar, the chocolate boutique Que Bo!, an art supply store, and a handful of clothing and accessory shops. If the hotel itself is out of your budget, note that there's also a hostel (by the same name) on-site. Clean, spare rooms are a fraction of the price, and guests have access to the bar, pool, and other facilities.