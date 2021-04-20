Hotel Habita
Av. Pdte. Masaryk 201, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5282 3100
Photo courtesy of Hotel Habita
Hotel HabitaUltra-modern Hotel Habita sits on upscale avenue Presidente Masaryk, in the midst of the Polanco's fine restaurants and shops. Opened in 2000 and renovated in 2012, the hotel, which looks like a glass cube, continues to attract travelers who appreciate its sleek design and superb location. Rooms are typical of Grupo Habita hotels-spare and uncluttered, with luxurious toiletries and high-tech amenities, like flat-screen TVs and free Wi-Fi. The staff is accommodating and will help guests with everything from transportation recommendations to securing reservations at top nearby restaurants, such as Biko, Pujol, and Quintonil. All three appeared on the 2015 "Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants" list.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago
Drinks on the Roof
Even on a chilly winter evenings, the rooftop bar at the Hotel Habita provides a warm welcome. Sip your chilled cocktail while being warmed by standing heaters or from the fireplace, if you're lucky enough to get a seat on the sofas arrayed before it. A program of silent films are projected on the wall of a neighboring building, a fine flickering accompaniment to tequila or mezcal.