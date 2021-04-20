Where are you going?
Marquis Los Cabos All Inclusive Resort & Spa

Carr. Transpeninsular Km 21.5, Tourist Corridor, Fracc. Cabo Real, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Website
| +52 624 144 2000
Marquis Los Cabos All Inclusive Resort & Spa San José del Cabo Mexico
Marquis Los Cabos All Inclusive Resort & Spa

If you associate the phrase all-inclusive with the bracelet-wearing, tropical drink–swilling masses, then Marquis Los Cabos will make you do a double take. The adults-only resort offers unique amenities—open-air yoga classes, a 13,000-square-foot spa, tequila tastings, salsa-dancing lessons—plus an architecturally stunning property with nary a cheesy palm-tree motif in sight. The views begin in the alfresco lobby, where a stone arch draws your attention to the horizon, and continue through two curvaceous infinity pools overlooking the Sea of Cortez. The 235 rooms, outfitted with marble baths and works by Latin American artists, are just as inspiring thanks to private balconies that offer views of whales and dolphins in the distance.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

