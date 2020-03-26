Hotel San Cristóbal N° Km 54+ 23300, 800, Carretera Federal 19, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico

Hotel San Cristóbal Why We Love It

The fuss-free service and digs and under-the-radar vibe is a mellow alternative to the one-upping glitz of Los Cabos.



Highlights:

-A mellow Friday happy hour at the pool bar features live music, ceviche, and a pillowy perch overlooking the sea.

-An on-site boutique stocks artisan-made beachwear, jewelry, and leather goods.

-The hotel encourages volunteering and community-building between guests and locals, and can facilitate donations as well as immersive experiences through their concierge.



Liz Lambert has made a name for herself converting quirky motels into cool-kid haunts in Texas and beyond. Now she’s bringing her magic to a transcendent Pueblo Mágico in the Baja Peninsula. Just outside of Todos Santos proper, on the small fishing beach of Punta Lobos, the whitewashed cubist structure’s 32 rooms are serenely chic, with crisp white Sferra linens topped with serape-inspired duvets, vibrant ceramic-tiled bathrooms, and windows that overlook sunny Pacific waves (keep your eyes peeled for migrating gray and humpback whales). Resist the urge to confine yourself to your Coco-Mat mattress: adventure in the form of surfing off nearby Playa Cerritos, participating in an off-site pottery class, or accompanying chef Edgar Palau on a trip to source fresh catches from local anglers await. You’ll taste the fruits of your labor at Benno, where biodynamic meals that fuse Mexican and Mediterranean traditions lay the foundation for a night of tasting small-batch mezcals and sustainably harvested regional wines.