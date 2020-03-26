Hotel San Cristóbal
N° Km 54+ 23300, 800, Carretera Federal 19, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Hotel San Cristóbal
The fuss-free service and digs and under-the-radar vibe is a mellow alternative to the one-upping glitz of Los Cabos.
-A mellow Friday happy hour at the pool bar features live music, ceviche, and a pillowy perch overlooking the sea.
-An on-site boutique stocks artisan-made beachwear, jewelry, and leather goods.
-The hotel encourages volunteering and community-building between guests and locals, and can facilitate donations as well as immersive experiences through their concierge.
Liz Lambert has made a name for herself converting quirky motels into cool-kid haunts in Texas and beyond. Now she’s bringing her magic to a transcendent Pueblo Mágico in the Baja Peninsula. Just outside of Todos Santos proper, on the small fishing beach of Punta Lobos, the whitewashed cubist structure’s 32 rooms are serenely chic, with crisp white Sferra linens topped with serape-inspired duvets, vibrant ceramic-tiled bathrooms, and windows that overlook sunny Pacific waves (keep your eyes peeled for migrating gray and humpback whales). Resist the urge to confine yourself to your Coco-Mat mattress: adventure in the form of surfing off nearby Playa Cerritos, participating in an off-site pottery class, or accompanying chef Edgar Palau on a trip to source fresh catches from local anglers await. You’ll taste the fruits of your labor at Benno, where biodynamic meals that fuse Mexican and Mediterranean traditions lay the foundation for a night of tasting small-batch mezcals and sustainably harvested regional wines.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
almost 3 years ago
Hotel San Cristóbal
Situated on Punta Lobos, a quiet coastal area an hour’s drive north from Cabo, the Hotel San Cristóbal is a 32-room beachfront retreat designed by Austin-based hotelier Liz Lambert. Rooms feature carefully selected Guatemalan furnishings and fabrics. And while there’s plenty of time to work on your tan by the 2,200-square-foot swimming pool, the hotel also arranges surfing lessons, forays to harvest medicinal wild herbs, and sea turtle volunteering projects.
AFAR Staff
about 2 years ago
Hotel San Cristobal
This new Liz Lambert hotel in Todos Santos is thoughtfully designed with many modern touches. There are lots of nooks to hang out in with details like beautiful tile and comfortable cushions and throw pillows. They don't allow kids to stay under 12 years of age, so it's not for young families. If you're looking for a place with a lot of energy (in what is typically a sleepy town), this is it.
AFAR Staff
about 2 years ago
Benno Restaurant in the Hotel San Cristobal
Benno is arguably one of the best restaurants in the area. A mix of Mexican and Mediterranean, the menu has a variety of dishes to please anyone. We started with the baked farmers cheese with a tomatillo sauce. It was one of our favorite things. And the braised short-ribs with harissa and horseradish did not disappoint. You can choose to sit inside the beautifully designed restaurant or out on the terrace overlooking the pool and beach.