The Cape, a Thompson Hotel
México 1 Km 5, Misiones del Cabo, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
| +52 624 163 0000
Photo by Nick Hall, courtesy The Cape, a Thompson Hotel
The Cape, a Thompson HotelDesign junkies will find plenty to love at The Cape on Monuments Beach. Designed by Mexican architect Javier Sánchez, the hotel eschews resort staples like wicker and rattan for a sleeker look that marries mid-century standards with locally sourced furnishings and art. In the 161 spacious guest rooms, leather headboards and copper-leafed tubs complement private tiled balconies with ocean views. The style extends to the public spaces, which include Manta (acclaimed Mexican chef Enrique Olvera’s globally inspired seafood restaurant), a saltwater pool, and a spa that’s cleverly tucked into a natural rock formation.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
The Cape
The surfers at Monuments Beach have an audience in the guests at The Cape. All 161 rooms have terraces stocked with binoculars for whale (or surfer) watching. The 1960s Mexico-meets-SoCal style is courtesy of acclaimed Mexican architect Javier Sánchez; big-name chef Enrique Olvera oversees the food. The hotel's rooftop bar provides the ideal place to sip a margarita while enjoying views across the Sea of Cortez.
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago
The Cape, a Thompson Hotel
"1960s Southern California-meets-Baja aesthetic" is the way Mexican architect Javier Sánchez describes The Cape, a Thompson Hotel and one of Baja's buzziest upscale hotels. Each of the rooms here has a private terrace from which guests can enjoy ocean views, as well as free WiFi and a tequila amenity. There are two pools, a spa, and multiple bars on-site. Cabo's only rooftop lounge is this hotel's other draw, even for those who don't have a room booked.