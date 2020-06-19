The Cape, a Thompson Hotel

"1960s Southern California-meets-Baja aesthetic" is the way Mexican architect Javier Sánchez describes The Cape, a Thompson Hotel and one of Baja's buzziest upscale hotels. Each of the rooms here has a private terrace from which guests can enjoy ocean views, as well as free WiFi and a tequila amenity. There are two pools, a spa, and multiple bars on-site. Cabo's only rooftop lounge is this hotel's other draw, even for those who don't have a room booked.